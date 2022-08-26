5 Easy Bedtime Yoga Exercises for Better Sleep

Bedtime yoga exercises are the best way to relieve stress, improve sleep, and enhance overall wellness.

The key is to stick to restorative poses that enable you to relax in a supported position for some time. That brings about a calming effect, ease muscle tension, and get you ready to sleep quicker while helping the muscles in the body to release tightness and become more flexible.

Whether you use them as a way to wind down after a long day or as part of your bedtime routine, they will help you to relax, feel more comfortable, and get a better sleep.

Five Simple Bedtime Yoga Poses to Relax Before Sleep

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Waterfall

This yoga pose is a gentle inversion, relieving the lower body and providing a calming effect on the central nervous system. It's one of the most 'active' bedtime exercises, making it a great place to start.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie down with your back on the floor and knees bent. Your feet should be flat on the floor.

Extend your hips and sit bones a bit to make sure your back is long.

Bring your knees up to your chest, and extend your legs so that they're at a 90-degree angle to the body.

You can choose to keep your knees bent or straight, depending on how you're feeling.

Bringing your arms out to the side, close your eyes, and relax while breathing deeply for 10-15 breaths.

2) Happy Baby Pose

Restorative back bend poses help relieve tension in both the lower back and mind. The happy baby pose is super easy to come into from the waterfall pose and is a lovely way to end your restorative flow.

To do this pose:

From the waterfall pose, bring your knees back towards your chest, and grab the outside of your feet with your hands.

Bring your knees wide, and let your elbows fall inside your thighs as you extend your legs.

Push into your hands, feeling a nice stretch in your lower back.

Roll from side to side or forward and backward to get some relief for the lower back.

3) Twisted Root

This yoga pose allows the spine to unwind after sitting at a desk or walking around. It also provides a gentle massage to the digestive organs, helping in better digestion.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie on your back with your legs raised and feet against a wall.

Pull your knees toward your chest, and drop them to the opposite side.

You may want to use a pillow to support your knees if that feels uncomfortable.

Stretch out both arms, or bring them into a 'cactus' shape. Look in the opposite direction of your knees to stretch out your neck as well.

4) Sleeping Butterfly

This yoga pose helps you open up your hips, lower back muscles, and chest. It can help open up the areas of the body that can become tight and closed after sitting for a long time.

To do this pose:

Slowly bring yourself up from the twisted root pose, bringing the soles of your feet together in front of you.

Bring your knees as close to or as far away from your pelvis, and sit on a pillow if you need to elevate your hips.

Inhale and stretch upwards, and gently fold forward, bringing your forehead towards your feet.

Stop wherever you feel a good stretch, and stay there for 10-15 breaths, breathing into your back.

5) Supported Child's Pose

End your sleep routine with this pose. It stretches out the hips and back one last time. The pose feels very soothing for the central nervous system and is also very relaxing.

To do this pose:

Lie down on a bolster or cushion, with your head turned to one side.

If you'd like, put another pillow or blanket between your legs so that they stay together.

Gently fold forward to come to rest on the bolster or pillow, letting go of any thoughts that are bouncing around in your mind.

Breathe deeply for 10-15 breaths, and repeat on the other side.

Takeaway

If you're new to yoga, you can learn how to use your body in a relaxing and rejuvenating way.

You will also learn how to develop a proper breathing technique that can help you relax. When combined with a mindful bedtime practice, regular yoga can bring many benefits, including a restful night's sleep.

From twists and stretches to meditation poses and breathing exercises, add one of the aforementioned yoga practices to get some gentle movement before bedtime. With a simple routine each evening, you will soon enjoy deeper relaxation and better sleep.

