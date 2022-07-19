What Is Happy Baby Pose in Yoga? Origins, Methodology and Benefits

Happy baby pose or ananda balasana, is a reclining position that stretches the outer hips, inner groins, chest and shoulders.

It also lengthens the spine and releases tension in the low back. This pose is a great preparation for many seated poses.This yoga posture resembles a reclining squat, and it can be a great alternative for people who cannot squat due to knee problems.

What Is Happy Baby Pose?

The Happy Baby Pose is an exercise that stretches and relaxes your spine and mind. It's a yoga poseyou can do in bed, and it's a great way to wind down at the end of a long day. It's also known as the Resting Pose.

It's an easy movement, so it’s ideal for beginners. Instructors often include the pose as one of the first or last poses in a yoga class due to its calming effect on both the body and mind.

Origin of Happy Baby Pose

Ananda Balasana translates to 'Happy Child Pose' in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language. Ananda means joy or happiness; bal means child or baby, and asana means posture.

While practicing Ananda Balasana on your back, you imitate the natural motions of a baby reaching for its toes and rocking from side-to-side. This gentle movement can relax you in much the same way it calms babies, and it may help you reconnect with your inner child.

Methodology

The Happy Baby Pose is a great way to stretch and relieve tension in your back and legs. However, there are some common mistakes people make when doing this pose.

Make sure your shoulders remain on the floor or mat at all times, so don’t raise them as you reach forward. If you find it's not possible to keep your shoulders flat, instead of grabbing and holding the inside or outside of your feet, grab and hold your ankles or shins.

For those who find it difficult to keep their heads on the mat, a rolled blanket or towel underneath the neck will provide support. Grabbing ankles or shins instead of the feet is also an option. If you’re a beginner and can’t grab your feet at all, hold a yoga strap around the arch of your feet to achieve this pose.

To do Happy Baby Pose

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie down, bending your knees toward your chest.

Have your head on the floor, face up with feet pointing up toward the ceiling.

Grabbing the inside or outside of your feet; spread them apart, and bring them toward your armpits.

Flexing your heels into your hands, gently rock back and forth like a happy baby.

Health Benefits

There are plenty of health benefits you gain with the happy baby yoga pose, such as:

stretches and releases the inner thighs, hamstrings and groin

Increased flexibility means improved mobility

increased mobility

stretches and relaxes the muscles in the inner thighs, hips, and groin

eases lower back pain

raligns and stretches the spine

improves tiredness and fatigue

reduces stress and anxiety

eases hamstring tension.

Modifications

To make the Happy Baby yoga accessible and comfortable for everyone, try these modifications:

1) Use Yoga Mat

If your head, neck or shoulders are lifting off the ground or if it’s difficult for you to grab your feet, place a yoga strap around the arch of each foot.

2) Making Use of Elbows

Spread your knees apart by using your elbows as a wedge. The added pressure will help you relax and slip into a more comfortable position for the stretch.

3) Holding One Leg At a Time

Lift one leg at a time to get into the stretch. If you have trouble keeping your pelvis, neck and head down on the ground, focus on that area instead of letting your upper body lift up. That'll help balance the flexibility between your limbs.

Takeaway

The Happy Baby Pose or Ananda Balasana releases the tension not only in your back, hips and thighs but also in your shoulders and upper arms

There are tons of benefits to practicing yoga. If you're yet to try it, make sure you do. Yoga provides a tremendous difference in how you feel and how your body feels. It’s important to understand how to correctly perform poses like the Happy Baby, as doing them incorrectly can lead to injury.

The key is finding a pose that works for you, and knowing when it’s time to modify or stop. The Happy Baby Pose is one of the rarer poses, but it’s worth it because of all the benefits it provides. Eventually, though, there is no one 'right' way to do yoga. When you find a practice that feels good for your body and mind, don’t be afraid to stick to it.

