5 Easy To Do Back Exercises For Women

A muscular and well-toned back never hurts anyone. So why not do these easy back exercises to get it?

Malavika Kanoria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 22:23 IST
11

World Class Metropolis fitness centre in Moscow
Women stretching her back

Maybe going to the gym is difficult and you do not have a lot of time to invest in your exercise routine. Maybe your diet is on point and you do spare some time each day to do some cardio exercise of your choice. And maybe after doing all this, your back is still bulky and covered with a thick layer of flab.

Is this your story? No wonder you are looking for back exercises that can be done at home. And guess what? We are here to help!

Also read: 7 Best Leg workouts for Women at home

We will list out a few very simple back and shoulder exercises that are not only effective but also quick to do. These will not need you to get hold of any bulky machines. All you will need is a quiet room, a set of dumbbells and determination.

Always remember that shoulders can be a little difficult to tone up. So it might take time. Do not give up if you cannot see quick results. You need to be patient when it comes to areas like shoulders, thighs, arms etc. and consistency can take you a long way. So let us get started.

#1 The One Arm Dumbbell Row

Instructions:

Step 1: Place a bench in front of you or come near a couch and keep a dumbbell next to it.

Step 2: Place your left leg on the bench and bend your torso towards the front. Your upper body must be parallel to the ground.

Step 3: Place your left hand on the bench or the edge of the sofa and use your right hand to hold the dumbbell. Keep your back straight. Your palm must face your body. This is the initial position.

Step 4: Pull the weight straight up and keep your upper arm close to you. Squeeze your back muscle. Remember that your back and upper arms are the key areas for this exercise.

Step 5: Return to the initial position and repeat.

Important Tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each for each arm with 10 seconds break in the middle.

Next up: The Dumbbell Overhead Squat

Page 1 of 5 Next
