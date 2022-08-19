5 Easy Yoga Poses to Calm Your Nervous System

If there's one sureshot way to calm your nervous system, it's through yoga. The stressful lives people lead nowadays leadi to all sorts of anxiety and other mental health issues. Stress can also manifest in various body issues and lifestyle diseases, preventing you from leading a fulfilling and happy life.

Our nervous system is subjected to various stimuli, day in and day out. It's important to relax your nervous system before you sleep and after you wake up so that you may feel refreshed and relaxed.

Certain yoga asanas when performed can help you achieve the relaxation you desire to calm your nervous system.

Yoga Poses to Calm Your Nervous System

Check out these five easy yoga poses to calm your nervous system:

1) Child's Pose

Child's pose, which is also called "rest" pose, is used by yogis of all levels when they are in the midst of difficutl poses. This pose calms your nervous system, makes you feel at ease, and relieves anxiety.

Here's how you do this pose:

Sit on your mat, and bend your knees so that your big toes touch each other.

Your hands should hold you up on the floor, and your arms and legs should be about as far apart as your hips.

If that isn't comfortable, you can move your knees to the sides of the mat.

Take a deep breath before starting this pose. As you let your breath out, slowly move your hands forward.

Put your upper body on your thighs or in between them, and slowly lower your forehead to the mat or a block. That's important, as it calms the nervous system and helps you feel connected to the earth.

2) Vrikshasana

The tree pose is a balancing yoga pose that helps you focus on one point, called the 'dristi point'. It helps your legs become more stable and breathe smoothly, calms your mind, and keeps your attention steady.

This pose also tones your legs and buttocks and strengthens the tendons and ligaments in your feet. This asana helps strengthen the bones in the legs and hips, as it puts weight on them.

Here's how you do this pose:

Keep your back straight, and stand up straight. Stand on your right leg, and lift your left leg slowly.

You should bend your left knee, and put your left leg against your right thigh.

Put your flat foot on your thigh so that your toes are pointed down. Put your hands together in front of your chest as if you are praying..

Keep your hands together as you lift your arms over your head. Hold this position while taking deep breaths for a few seconds.

Slowly bring your arms down till your hands are at chest level. Gently put your left foot on the ground.

3) Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose

The Viparita karani asana is a pose that's best known for restoring the link between the mind and the body. It's also thought to help stimulate the neurons. This pose can help ease symptoms of anxiety and is also good for the lower back.

The 'legs up the wall' pose strengthens the legs, stretches the back, and is also good for the immune system. This pose does more than just strengthen the nervous system. It also helps rid the body of toxins, and helps to make your shoulders and upper body stronger.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lay on your back, and get close to a wall. Bend your knees, and put your hips against the wall.

Make sure your legs are straight and that your hips are flat against the wall.

Focus on your breathm and stay in this position for about three minutes.

4) Bridge Pose

The bridge pose is an inversion that can be both relaxing and energizing. It also helps stretch your body. This position improves blood flow, stretches the spine, neck, chest, and hips, and makes the hamstrings, back, and buttocks stronger.

The pose calms the brain and central nervous system, which can help with mild depression and anxiety. The bridge pose also helps stimulate the organs in the abdomen, lungs, and thyroid glands. It also helps digestion.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lay on your back with your knees bent. Make sure your feet are close to your hips and hip-width apart.

Put your hands on the floor so that they are parallel to your body and facing down.

Lift your body off the floor by pushing down with your feet, and lower back to lift your pelvis.

Try to touch your chin to your chest without moving your head.

Make sure your hips are tight, and your thighs are the same distance apart.

Hold this position for 30 to 50 seconds with your torso as high as you can.

Slowly let go, and go back to where you started.

5) Makarasana

The Makarasana is a yoga pose that deeply relaxes the spine and shoulders. It also helps with diaphragmatic breathing, which is important for overall health. This type of breathing from the diaphragm is also linked with how the nervous system works, which sets off the relaxation response.

This pose can also help with knee pain, asthma, and lung problems. It stretches the hip muscles, calms the body down, and keeps it feeling fresh.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lay on your stomach flat. Fold your hands so that your fingers point up and your elbows touch the ground.

Keep your neck straight, and raise your head and shoulders. Put your chin on your hands, and tilt your head forward.

Spread your legs out so that your toes face out. Focus on your breath, and loosen up your muscles.

Hold this position for a few minutes, and slowly come out of it.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned five yoga poses in your daily routine to de-stress, relax and calm your nervous system.

