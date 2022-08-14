6 Best Yoga Poses to Improve Lung Capacity

Lung capacity refers to the amount of air your lungs can hold in one full breath. Greater the amount of air you can take in, greater is the amount of oxygen that reaches your blood in one go.

Needless to say, it's important to have healthy lungs and a good lung capacity. That's of greater importance, especially for asthma patients. Although exercise generally helps increase your lung capacity, there are specific chest-opening yoga poses you can perform to increase your lung capacity.

Breathing better will help you feel more rejuvenated, energetic and alive. Read on to learn about the yoga poses to improve lung capacity.

Yoga Poses to Improve Lung Capacity

Check out these six best yoga poses to help improve your lung capacity.

1) Sukhasana

Sukhasana is very important if you have a problem with your lungs. This pose helps get more blood to the lungs and gets rid of harmful toxins from the lung muscles.

This asana not only helps you focus and concentrate better, but it also helps with breathing problems, coughs, and colds. It helps reduce stress and anxiety if you do it often.

Here's how you do this asana:

Sit in a normal meditative position.

With your right hand behind your back, hold your left wrist.

Keep taking in air as you pull your shoulders back, and open your chest.

Exhale, and try to touch your right forehead to your right knee as you bend forward. Inhale, and go back to where you started.

Repeat the above steps, and move on by touching your left knee with your forehead.

2) Bhujangasana

The cobra pose, also called bhujangasana, is good for your lungs and helps stretch them out. Besides that, it helps calm the mind and brings peace of mind.

Here's how you do this asana:

Lay down on the ground on your back. Keep both your hands at shoulder height.

Using your hand, lift your body from the waist up. That should stretch the muscles in your back.

Stretch your arms out straight, and look up.

Hold this position for about 20 seconds, and slowly move back to the starting position.

3) Dhanurasana

The bow pose is one of the best ways to clean your lungs through yoga. It's also easy to do and can be done at any time. If you have never done yoga before, this pose is a great place to start.

Here's how you do this asana:

Lie down on the ground with your back.

Lift your upper body, but keep your stomach on the ground.

Bend your knees, and put your hands on your ankles.

Grab the object firmly, and lift your arms and legs as far as you can.

Keep the pose for a while, and do it again.

4) Matsyasana

The fish pose is good for your heart and lungs. This pose can help you take in more oxygen and circulate it in your blood. It keeps many breathing problems at bay and helps the lungs and heart work better.

Here's how you do this asana:

Lie down on your back, with your arms underneath your lower back.

Take a deep breath in, and lift your upper body.

Keep your back arched, and rest your head on the ground. Use your elbows to stay steady.

Open the chest by taking deep breaths in and out.

Stay in this position as long as you can.

5) Chakrasana

The chakrasana is a great asana to help you feel more alive and full of energy. It gives your shoulders and core a good stretch. It also makes your back, legs, and abdominal muscles stronger.

Here's how you do this asana:

Lie on your back flat. Bring your hips closer to your knees by bending them.

Put your palms under your shoulders, and raise your arms.

Take a deep breath in, and put your hands and feet on the ground.

Try lifting your upper body for ten seconds.

Get back to where you started.

6) Ardha Matsyendrasana

The ardha matsyendrasana is one of the best yoga poses for the lungs. It makes the chest bigger and lets more oxygen into the lungs. It also helps relieve back pain and tension and relaxes the muscles in the back.

Here's how you do this asana:

Stretch out your legs, and put your feet together.

Bend your right leg, and put the corner of your left foot on your right knee.

Put your left hand behind you. While you hold your right foot, stretch out your right hand, and put pressure on your knee with your elbow.

Put your left hand on your left knee, and look over your left shoulder to see the back.

You should keep your back straight, and hold the pose for a few seconds.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned six yoga poses in your daily routine if you want to increase your lung capacity and breathe in more fresh air.

