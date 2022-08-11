6 Best Yoga Poses to Improve Thyroid Health

Thyroid health is an important part of your overall health profile, as it controls how fast your metabolism works.

A thyroid disorder occurs when the hormone levels in your body are not stable. Though you cannot get rid of your thyroid problem for good with yoga, you can stop it from getting worse.

Not only will Asanas keep your glands healthy, but they will also keep your metabolism going in the right direction. By doing these exercises, you will make your muscles stronger and lower your risk of getting sick.

Yoga Poses to Improve Thyroid Health

Check out these six yoga poses to improve your thyroid health.

1) Fish Pose

Fish pose is thought to be one of the best ones to improve thyroid function. When you let your head hang back into the fish pose, you stimulate your thyroid by exposing your throat.

Here is how you can do the fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

Put your legs out in front of you and sit on your bottom.

Move to one side at a time so you can put your hands under your buttocks.

Face down with your palms and fingers pointing toward your toes.

Bring your elbows together and open your chest.

Lean back slowly onto your hands and elbows.

Again, open your chest as much as you can and press into your arms to stay up.

If it feels good, tilt your head back.

Lift your head, let go of your hands, and lie down on your back to let go.

2) Halasana

Plow Pose, called Halasana in Sanskrit, strengthens, and relaxes your body. This asana stretches the neck, which stimulates the thyroid and pituitary glands. But people with hyperthyroidism should not do this yoga pose because it causes the release of thyroid hormones.

Here is how you can do this fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

Lay on your back and put your arms at your sides.

Take a deep breath in and use your abs to lift your legs up to a 90-degree angle.

Press your shoulder into the ground, then support your back. Lift your hips off the floor with your hands.

Put your toes behind your head and push them down until they touch the floor. Your back should be straight up and down.

Hold the position for 4-5 breaths, then go back to the starting position.

3) Sarvangasana

The Sarvangasana is called the "Queen of Asanas." Inverting the body brings fresh blood to the glands of the upper body and keeps the metabolism in check. The way your chin is tucked into your chest also helps the thyroid work. This is one of the best yoga poses for improving the health of the thyroid.

Here is how you can do this fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

Lay on your back with your arms at your sides on the yoga mat.

For support, press your arms and shoulders firmly into the floor. Take a deep breath in and slowly raise your legs until they form a 90-degree angle.

As you let your breath out, lift your hips off the floor. You can support your hips by pressing your hands into your lower back.

Keep your legs and body in a straight line from your shoulders. Do not put the weight of your body on your neck or head.

Take 4-5 seconds to breathe in and out, and then slowly move back to the starting position.

4) Naukasana

Navasana or Boat Pose strengthens the lower back, improves your thyroid health, and tones the muscles in the stomach.

Here is how you can do this fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

Sit on the floor with your arms at your sides and your legs spread out in front of you.

Slowly tilt your upper body a little bit backward. Straighten your back and tuck your chin into your chest.

Bend your knees and put your weight on the bones in your sitting area. Raise both of your legs up slowly. Your toes should be about a foot off the ground, and your body should be in a "V" shape.

You should put your arms out in front of you. Your palms should face each other and be parallel to the floor.

As you breathe in and out, use your core muscles.

5) Legs-up-the-wall Pose

Viparita Karani, also known as the "legs-up-the-wall pose," is an inversion that helps you relax. It is good for most people because it does not put pressure on the neck. People think that this pose can help relieve stress, which can cause the thyroid to become out of balance.

Here is how you can do this fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

You can support your hips with a folded blanket or a firm pillow.

If you can move around more, add more height to the support.

Put your right side against the wall as you sit down.

While you lie back, lift your legs up along the wall.

Your behind can be right up against the wall or a few inches away.

Try different heights and distances until you find what works for you.

Relax your neck and chin and your throat will feel better.

You can put your arms next to your body, above your head, or anywhere else that feels good.

Stay like this for up to 20 minutes.

You can change the pose by letting your legs open wide to either side or by bringing the soles of your feet together and bending your knees.

To get out of the pose, push away from the wall.

Try to hold this pose for at least five minutes at a time.

6) Savasana

Corpse Pose can be a tough yoga pose because it requires you to stay still for a long time. This pose increases blood flow to the thyroid, which stimulates the thyroid and helps treat hypothyroidism.

Here is how you can do this fish pose to improve your thyroid health:

Lay on your back and put your arms and legs at your sides.

Try to calm your mind and close your eyes.

Slowly breathe in through your nose and focus on every part of your body, beginning with your toes.

Let out your breath and picture your body at ease. Hold this pose for 10 minutes, and then go back to standing up straight.

Include these asanas in your regular fitness routine to improve your thyroid health.

