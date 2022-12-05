Fatty liver disease (FLD) is an increasingly common form of liver disease. It occurs when a person has too much fat in the liver. From alcohol abuse to eating habits today, there are many causes that lead to FLD. It can affect any body, regardless of gender or age. It can either be acute or chronic depending on the severity of the problem.

As the US population ages, fatty liver is becoming more common. There are about 4 million adults of all ages in the US who may have this condition. This article will help you determine if you are at risk of developing fatty liver and what you can do to protect your liver health.

What Causes Fatty Liver Disease?

While no food is completely bad for you, certain foods can have a negative effect on your liver. In light of this fact, here is a list of foods you should cut out if you’re at risk for fatty liver disease.

1) Steer Clear of Unhealthy Fats and Carbohydrates

Most of the foods people prefer to eat today are high in saturated fats and carbohydrates, which isn't good for your health. As a result of this, younger people between the ages of 12 and 18 are suffering from fatty liver more than elderly people. In today's coffee-drinking culture, many people drink their coffee cold, sweet and full of sugar. This habit can cause fatty liver disease.

2) Not Eating Enough Protein

While avoiding harmful foods is important, you should add foods that promote liver health. People who eat a diet low in protein are at a lower risk of developing fatty liver disease than those who consume carbohydrates and fat. One study found that eating high-protein, low-calorie diets can be harmful to your liver. It's best to increase your intake of protein in order to avoid complications like fatty liver disease.

3) Consuming Fried and Packaged Foods

We hate to break it to you, but all-street-style fried food isn’t great for your liver. Our sedentary lifestyle leads us to eat ready-to-eat, pre-packaged foods, including lots of fried stuff, but all that fat is bad for your liver.

4) Drinking Alcohol on a Regular Basis

Fatty liver disease is a condition that is caused by the build-up of fat in your liver. It can be caused by excessive alcohol consumption, which is why you should limit your alcohol intake to avoid fatty liver disease.

5) Excessive Meat

Research has found that saturated fats increase the amount of fat around organs, including the liver. Beef, pork, and deli meats are high in saturated fats. The American Gastroenterological Association suggests limiting these foods as much as possible if you have fatty liver disease.

Lean meats, fish, tofu, or tempeh can be substituted for them. Wild, oily fish may be the best choice because it also provides omega-3 fatty acids.

Wrapping Up

Fatty liver disease can cause a number of problems, especially for people like you who are still at a developing stage. You need to strengthen your immune system and take care that you do not have an unhealthy liver. This is why watching what you eat and drink is extremely important, because it can save you from diseases and assist in the long run.

