5 Effective Bicep Exercises At Home To Develop Strong Arms

Bicep exercises can be performed even at home.

We all want those bulging biceps, isn’t it? But before getting there it is important to understand the biceps from the anatomical standpoint. The bicep is a muscle known as the Bicep Brachii and it compromises of two parts namely the long head and short head. The primary movements of the biceps are to be able to flex and supinate the arm.

Even if you have no time to go to the gym you can work on your biceps at home. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, a resistance band and the determination to achieve the results. Apart from the dumbbells and resistance band, you can also use the weight of your body to work on your biceps.

The reason why I have mentioned the use of dumbbells, resistance band, and your bodyweight is that a combination of these will be beneficial in the long run. Here are few of the arm workout tips that you can do at home to develop strong biceps.

#1 Resistance Band Curl

The resistance band curl is an isolation exercise that works great for your biceps. It uses the resistance of the band to make your biceps engage and contract to allow you to tone and strengthen your arms without even holding a weight. If you have injuries in your wrist or having a problem in lifting weights, this is the go-to exercise.

Instructions:

Step 1: Grasp the two ends of a resistance band and place the center of the band under your feet as an anchor.

Step 2: Keep your chest straight and let your arm hang by your hips.

Step 3: Now bend your elbows and raise your hands towards the shoulders by pulling the resistance band. Hold for 1-2 seconds and then lower the band back to the starting position.

Important Tip: Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps each. Do not bend your torso while performing the exercise, always be in an upright position. Instead of doing both hands together you can curl one hand at a time by holding both the ends.

