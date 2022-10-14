5 Effective Cardio Exercises for Weight Loss

There are various cardio exercises that offer similar benefits. Each of them focuses on using additional energy, which urges the body to burn stored calories to generate the fuel required. As a result, the weight loss process gets triggered.

However, it’s important that you understand which type works best for you. While you can benefit from each type, as all of them focus on burning calories, it’s beneficial to find out which one is in your comfort zone and which is not.

Cardio Exercises for Weight Loss

The following are five cardio exercises you can focus on as you embark on your fitness journey. The more you incorporate them into your workout routine, the better it will be. Let's get started:

1) Machine Cardio

Machine cardio refers to the various machines available in fitness institutions for cardio purpose.

Some of the most common machines are treadmills, ellipticals, and bicycles. Certain other machines include StairMaster, a self-powered rowing machine, and a skii machine.

All the machines work in different ways, but the core principles remain the same.

2) HIIT Cardio

HIIT refers to high intensity interval training. In this form of cardio, the idea is to do an exercise for short bursts of time with 100% effort followed by the same or a different exercise with 20% effort.

The underlying principle for HIIT cardio is that when you put 100% effort, the heart rate rises due to the excess effort, and the body burns calories for the same. Next, when you curb the effort, the heart rate falls, which indicates that the body slows down. However, when you resume the 100% effort, your body needs to burn calories again.

This constant modification in heart rate raises metabolism, which triggers weight loss even after you’re done with the session.

3) Cardio and Resistance Training

This is one of the types of cardio exercises that focus on weight loss and muscle gain at the same time.

Moreover, this combination is considered to be one of the best ways of weight loss, as resistance training activates the muscle groups. That leads to the body dipping into stored calories for the physical exertion.

Moreover, cardio exercises help n weight loss, as they add to the overall calorie use.

4) Outdoor Cardio

Outdoor cardio refers to the various exercises you can do outdoors that are more cardio oriented. Some of these exercises are stair running, cycling, jogging, running, sprinting, and jump ropes.

While you can do exercises such as running and cycling inside the gym using the treadmill and stationary cycle respectively, outdoor cardio allows you to focus on your mental health too, as you’re working out in the fresh air.

Usually, people who do not get the time to visit fitness establishments due to professional or personal commitments opt for outdoor cardio such as morning or evening runs, early morning jogging, and others.

5) Circuit Training

Circuit training is similar to resistance training and cardio, making it one of the cardio exercises that can help with weight loss and muscle gain.

In circuit training, you do multiple exercises back-to-back in one circuit, and take a break before repeating the circuit again. It’s known as a circuit, as you’re not resting between each exercise but instead finishing the workout as one circuit.

Circuit training exercises can include box jumps, jumping jacks, push-ups, sprinting, weight training, and more. Usually, athletes who are into track running or field sports use circuit training to improve their stamina and mobility.

Bottom Line

Cardio exercises for weight loss only work in terms of triggering weight loss if you’re in a calorie deficit. If you’re not, you will be able to improve strength, muscle endurance, stamina and muscle mass but not lose weight.

It’s when you’re in a calorie deficit, the body dips into the stored calories to make up for the deficit.

