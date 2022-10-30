Resistance bands are a great addition to any workout programme for building strength or getting back in shape. They come in different sizes, lengths, and levels of resistance. They're also easy to move and store, so you can use them at home, in a hotel, or at the gym to make the most of a small space.

Like free weights, exercise bands come in different levels of resistance, from being very easy to stretch to very strong. Tube bands with handles, loop bands, and therapy bands are the most common kinds of bands. If you're not sure, a fitness expert can help you choose the right band for you, based on your fitness level and workout plan.

Do Resistance Bands Help in Building Muscle?

Yes, resistance bands are a great way to build muscle. To helpmuscles grow, you need tension, sufficient rest, muscle adaptation, and increased load, all of which can be done with resistance bands alone.

So, if you're a big fan of resistance bands and use them every day, you should know that you will need to step things up. Even the heaviest bands get too easy for the body to handle at some point, and you will need to add weights to keep getting stronger. All of that is part of keeping your weight load going up.

For example: You can do moves like deadlifts, squats, and glute bridges with both a resistance band and dumbbell to add more tension to your workout and give your muscles more room to grow.

Exercises with Resistance Bands for Women

Check out the following five exercises for women that can be performed with a resistance band:

1) Banded Front Squat

It's done as follows:

Stand in the middle of the resistance band, with your feet about hip-width apart and one end of the band in each hand.

Bend your arms to bring your hands up to your ears, and lift your elbows till the triceps are narrow and parallel to the floor. This is where you start.

Keep your arms still, and bend at the knees to sink your hips back and down till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Press through your feet to straighten your legs, and stand back up to complete one repetition.

Repeat 8-10 times.

2) Standing Adduction

It's done as follows:

Anchor a loop band at ankle height to a support. Stand with your right side facing the support, and wrap the free end around your right (outer) ankle.

Stand perpendicular to the band, and take a step away from the support to add tension.

Do a quarter squat from a wide stance.

Work against the force, and pull your right leg towards your left.

Slowly move back to where you started. Repeat 12–15 times on each side before switching.

3) Lateral Band Walk

It's done as follows:

Step into a loop band, or tie a therapy band just above the ankles on your lower legs.

Set your feet about shoulder-width apart to keep the band tight. Start by getting into a half-squat.

Move your weight to the left, and take a step to the side with your right foot. Move your standing leg slightly in, but keep the band tight.

Take 8–10 steps in the opposite direction before turning around.

4) Concentration Curl

It's done as follows:

Start in a lunge position with your right leg in front and the middle of the band under your right foot.

Grab one end of the loop band with your right hand, and rest your elbow on the inside of your knee.

Curl the band up towards your shoulder, squeezing your biceps at the top, with your palm facing away from your knee.

Bring the band back down slowly. Repeat 8–10 times on each side before switching.

5) Tricep Kickback

It's done as follows:

Stand in the middle of the band with your feet together and knees bent forward.

Holding one end of the band in each hand, put your palms behind you with your arms by your sides.

Keep your elbows close to your sides as you bend your upper arms till they're parallel to the floor.

Push your arms down, and push the band behind your back till your arms are fully extended.

Bring your back down. Repeat the above steps 8–10 times.

Takeaway

Resistance bands can significantly increase the intensity of a workout and provide an excellent alternative to free weights like dumbbells and barbells. In addition to being portable and low-impact, resistance bands can be used for a variety of activities.

These bands can offer an excellent exercise upgrade if you have been doing only bodyweight exercises. You can increase the intensity with the strength of the bands, but the resistance will always be controllable. Performing more repetitions and holding your muscles under tension for a longer period can help strengthen the muscles.

