6 Resistance Band Exercises for Women to Get Toned Legs

Resistance bands are one of the best pieces of equipment you can use to build muscle and improve your strength and stamina. Resistance bands are better for your joints than dumbbells and kettlebells because they can work both small and large muscle groups at the same time. There are different levels of resistance that you can work with, from light to heavy, in order to achieve the result you desire.

Resistance bands are great for working out your legs and glutes because they force you to move with better form and use the right muscles. If you have knee pain, resistance bands can help you strengthen the muscles around the joint so that they can handle more weight.

In this article, we will look at some excellent resistance band exercises for women that will help achieve toned legs.

Resistance Band Exercises for Toned Legs

1. Fire Hydrants

Most butt exercises focus on the gluteus maximus, which is the largest muscle in your buttocks. Fire hydrant is one such exercise that strengthens the gluteus maximus and, in turn, helps tone your legs.

Here's how you can you do the exercise:

Put a resistance band just above your knee and get into tabletop position, with your hips directly over your knees and your shoulders over your wrists.

Lift your left knee out to the side by using your glutes and the outside of your thighs.

Don't move your hips.

Make sure to tighten your core so that your upper body stays stable.

Put your left knee back where it was at the beginning.

Keep going for 10 reps, then switch sides.

2. Tabletop Glute Kickbacks

This version of kickbacks works your glutes and core at the same time. However, it will be hard to keep your upper body and hips stable and in a straight line while doing this exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Put a resistance band around the arches of your feet and get into tabletop position, with your hips directly over your knees and your shoulders over your wrists.

Holding your glutes and core tight, kick your left foot directly behind you, making a straight line from your heel to the top of your head.

Keep going for 10 reps, then switch sides.

3. Clamshells

The clamshell exercise works the muscles on the inside and outside of your thighs. It forces you to move with control and pay attention to your form.

Here's how to do it:

Just above your knees, wrap a resistance band around your thighs.

On a yoga mat, lie on your right side and bend your knees.

Rest your head on your right hand or forearm, and put your left hand on your left hip.

Press your left thigh as far out as you can by squeezing your glutes and thigh muscles against the band.

At the top, pause for a moment before you slowly bring your left thigh back to the starting position. This is one repetition.

Keep going for 10 reps, then switch sides.

4. Resistance Band Squats

Once you have perfected the bodyweight squat, you can add a resistance band to make this exercise harder.

Here's how to do it:

Just above your knees, wrap a resistance band around your thighs.

Stand with your feet about the width of your hips apart and your arms stretched out in front of you.

Sit in a squat and push your butt back and down while tightening your glutes and core.

Try to push your knees out by working against the resistance of the band.

To stand back up, keep your weight on your heels and press them down hard on the ground. This is one repetition.

5. Glute Bridge Pulses

Glute bridges are a great way to open up the hips and strengthen the pelvic floor. When you put a resistance band just above your knees, like in this picture, you also use the muscles on the outside of your thighs to push your knees out.

Here's how to do it:

Put a resistance band just above your knees on your thighs.

Lie face up on a yoga mat with your knees bent, your feet flat on the floor, and your arms by your sides.

By tightening your glutes and pelvic muscles, press your hips up towards the ceiling and pulse your hips up and down, never letting your butt touch the ground.

Keep going for 15 to 20 times.

To make it harder, you can lift one leg off the ground and do a single-leg glute bridge.

6. Resistance Band Leg Lifts

As we already said, hip abduction is a great way to work on your glutes' smaller muscles. When you do these leg lifts with a resistance band, you can also squeeze your thighs out to the sides.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a resistance band around your ankles.

Lift your left leg out to the side and tighten the band as much as you can without moving your hips.

Keep your weight on your right leg and tighten your glutes and thighs.

Bring your left foot back to the starting position in a controlled way without letting it touch the ground.

Keep going for 10 reps, then switch sides.

Takeaway

If you are already familiar and comfortable with bodyweight workouts, then adding resistance bands to your exercises will take them to the next level.

It is important to keep challenging your body with different kinds of exercises so that you don't hit a weight plateau. Combining these exercises with a calorie-deficit diet that is rich in protein and healthy fat will help you tone your legs faster.

Poll : 0 votes