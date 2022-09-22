6 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Effective Weight Loss

Bodyweight exercises are an effective form of workout that can be done anywhere and anytime, with little-to-no setup.

It is important to perform bodyweight exercises for the required number of reps, all while quickly transitioning from one to the next. Once you reach the end, take a 30-to-60-second pause before repeating the routine two or three more times.

Before beginning this practice, warm up for three to five minutes with low-intensity aerobic activity. If you wish to increase the intensity of this workout, add three to five-minute cardio intervals at the end of each cycle.

Bodyweight Exercises for Weight Loss

These six bodyweight exercises will help you lose weight when performed regularly and combined with a calorie-deficit diet.

1) Burpees

Burpees are an excellent bodyweight exercise that will tone your complete body by working your lower, upper, and core muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To begin this exercise, stand straight up with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Begin by going straight into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees.

You will push your feet back from the squat position, landing in a plank position.

From here, return to a squat position and jump explosively in the air.

When you come down, return to a squat and resume the procedure.

Burpees can be challenging at first, but they are an excellent calorie-burning workout.

2) Lunges

Although lunges are often coupled with weights to increase the efficiency of any workout routine, they are still a form of fantastic lower body bodyweight exercise even when done without any additional equipment.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To perform a lunge, begin by standing straight up in an athletic stance.

Then, lunge forward with your left foot and squat down, keeping your right knee off the ground.

After that, blast back up into a standing position, then step forward with your right foot and repeat the motion.

While lunges are simple in concept, they can get difficult after a while. They are, however, an excellent technique to tone your lower body muscles.

3) Dips

Dips are conceptually comparable to pull-ups in that they target similar muscle groups, but they are not the same in practice.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To conduct a dip, you must choose a location with two stable bars on either side of you.

If you already have a rack, you can use a dip station attachment for the rack.

Once you've found a decent spot, grip the dip bars, jump up, and straighten your arms out.

Lower your body until your shoulders are below your elbows, then push yourself back up.

Dips are a little simpler than pull-ups, but they can still be difficult if your upper body strength isn't completely established, so it is wise to be patient if you struggle at first.

4) Tuck Jumps

Tuck leaps are not only an excellent lower-body workout, but they are also an excellent bodyweight exercise for the abs.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To begin a tuck jump, stand straight up in an athletic stance with your feet slightly wider than your shoulders.

Begin by slightly bending your knees and quickly lowering your body into a squat position, then explode, tucking your knees into your chest.

After you land, immediately begin your next jump, ensuring sure you don't take any breaks in between.

Tuck jumps are a simple exercise that anyone can perform. They are effective at burning calories and improving your overall cardio.

5) Push Ups

Push-ups, arguably the most popular bodyweight exercise, are an excellent way to strengthen your upper body and tone your muscles.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

To do a push-up, begin in a plank position with your hands at shoulder level.

Lower your body slowly until your chest is barely off the ground, then push yourself back up into plank position.

Repeat this technique as many times as you can.

Push-ups are an excellent technique to condition yourself for pull-ups and dips.

If you have trouble with push-ups, you can begin by gaining strength with a knee push-up variation, or you can find an elevated surface (such as a set of steps or a plyo box) and place your hands there for incline push-ups until you gain more strength.

Push-ups are the most popular bodyweight exercise for a reason. They work effectively to strengthen muscles and tone your body, and nearly everyone can perform them after some practice.

6) Squats

Squats, like lunges, use only your bodyweight to target your lower body. Additionally, they also act as a great back-strengthening exercise. This is why they are often a permanent part of most fitness enthusiasts' routine.

Here's how you can do this exercise:

You will perform a squat in the same manner that you would a lunge, by standing straight up in an athletic stance.

Bend your knees and squat from here, lowering your lower body until your legs are at a 90-degree angle.

Then, blast back up into a standing position.

Repeat the procedure as many times as possible.

Squats are a simple exercise, but they can get difficult after a while. They are quite effective at toning your lower body muscles and burning calories.

Takeaway

If you are always postponing joining the gym, you can refer to this list to develop the perfect workout routine for youself. You can perform these exercises in your living room, your balcony or your terrace, wherever you find some space. Keep going for 2-3 weeks, and you will definitely see results in your weight loss journey.

