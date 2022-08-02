How Does David Beckham Stay Fit? Know His Exercise and Workout Routine

David Beckham, often known as 'sexiest man alive', is responsible for giving the world some incredible fitness goals.

Beckham is one of the few people whose name is known all over the world. He has been the talk of the sports and fashion world for his world-class free kicks for Manchester United and Real Madrid or for being the covers of various fitness magazines.

Read on to know how the 47-year-old maintains his body even in his late 40s.

David Beckham's Exercise and Workout Routine

As a footballer, David Beckham used to be on top of his game. At the time, he had great levels of stamina and muscle mass, built over years of hard work and patience. Apart from his unbriddled enthusiasm for the game, he is fond of running outdoors.

Even though he's almost 50, Beckham does a lot of cardio every day. That helps him burn fat, tone his muscles and keep his heart healthy, which is a good example for people over 40.

Beckham likes to sprint a lot, so most of his cardio workouts are intense dashes. We have taken his cardio workout and broken it down into five training challenges for you.

Beckham does more than just sprints. He does a lot of different exercises. He has said that he likes cycling not only because it's good for his health but also because it gives him a chance to spend time with his kids while being active.

Lifting weights is good for the body in a lot of ways. Your body burns calories faster, as your metabolism speeds up. When you lift weights, your body gets stronger, and your bones get denser.

Also, lifting weights can make you burn more calories when you're doing other things, even when you're just sitting still. In other words, lifting weights makes it less likely that you'll get fat.

Beckham does a lot of push-ups and squats to burn a lot of calories. In the process, he has built up lean muscle mass, which makes it less likely he'll hurt his ligaments or tendons.

He stretches or works on his mobility for 10-20 minutes. He jogs or runs for five minutes to loosen up the muscles. Beckham also does five sets of 50-yard sled pushes.

That works up his calves, hip flexors, triceps and quads, helping him become very strong. Lastly, Beckham does five sets of 40 push-ups, which he always does to keep his muscles in good shape and maintain his ripped look.

Beckham also does five sets of 30-second battle ropes to keep things interesting. With battle ropes, it's easy for him to reach his maximum heart rate. This exercise works out the arms, core, lungs and pretty much everything else.

David Beckham's Diet

A healthy diet is just as important for a healthy body as working out. Even though Beckham used to play football professionally, he still eats clean and healthy foods. He makes sure to eat plenty of lean protein and leafy greens, as well as good fats.

As he needs fat for healthy metabolism, Beckham eats yoghurt and olive oil instead of fatty foods. Yogurt is especially good for health. It has a lot of calcium, which is good for building strong bones and also gives the body the right amount of fat it needs.

David Beckham eats yoghurt or a cheese omelette for breakfast and chicken or fish for lunch on a typical day. He also sometimes grabs a bowl of salad. He likes broccoli, too, but for dinner, he eats chicken or eggs, which are both low in fat and high in protein.

Takeaway

You can learn a lot from the way David Beckham works out. First, you'd be better off if you work out as hard as he does. He has been doing it for years, so you should also try to plan a training programme that can help you in the long run.

It's also important to eat healthy foods. The food you eat can change the way you look. You can lose weight if you eat fewer calories than your body burns each day, and work out every day.

