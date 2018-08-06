Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Effective Yoga Poses For Lower Back

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:53 IST

<p>

The back plays a crucial role in most of the daily activities, and it is quintessential that you tone the back with specific stretches. The lower back region is crucial for providing support for a variety of pulling and pushing movements, and one should perform specific exercises that target this region as well.

General back exercises work the lower back, but having a targeted workout routine targets the lower back with unrivalled precision and increased accuracy allowing for better activation. However, performing back exercises is not the only solution, and one could perform a host of yoga stretches to activate the muscles and strengthen the lower back. Moreover, performing yoga vastly increases the stability and the overall flexibility of the body.

Let us look closer at the five super effective yoga poses that you could add to your daily routine to target the lower back region with increased accuracy. 

#1 Knees to Chest - Apanasana 

This relatively simple exercise is ideal for flexing the lower back and could be performed by both beginners and advanced trainers.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position with the arms on the side and fully extended legs.

Step 2: Raise your legs and bring your knees close to the torso such that they make contact with the chest. Grab the knees with your hands for extra leverage while slightly lifting your head off the floor. You could also add leverage by holding the hamstrings.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for 30 seconds and return to the starting position.

Repeat the stretch for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: You could perform this exercise while placing a small pillow beneath your head if you are facing any difficulty in lifting your head off the floor.

Next up: Seated Forward Bend Pose

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Yoga Tips Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
6 Effective Yoga Poses To Ease Lower Back Pain
RELATED STORY
Powerful yoga poses for the swimmers 
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Lower Ab Workouts For Men
RELATED STORY
5 Super Effective Back Workouts for Men
RELATED STORY
5 Highly Effective Muscle Building Back Exercises - Back...
RELATED STORY
7 Effective Home Workouts Without Equipment To become Fit
RELATED STORY
6 Effective Core Workouts At Home To Get A Tight Midsection
RELATED STORY
5 Effective Tricep Workouts At Home For Immediate Results
RELATED STORY
5 Must-Do Lower Pec Workouts To Power Up Your Lower Chest
RELATED STORY
A Foolproof Guide To Gaining Weight
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us