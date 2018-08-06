5 Effective Yoga Poses For Lower Back

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 06 Aug 2018, 22:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The back plays a crucial role in most of the daily activities, and it is quintessential that you tone the back with specific stretches. The lower back region is crucial for providing support for a variety of pulling and pushing movements, and one should perform specific exercises that target this region as well.

General back exercises work the lower back, but having a targeted workout routine targets the lower back with unrivalled precision and increased accuracy allowing for better activation. However, performing back exercises is not the only solution, and one could perform a host of yoga stretches to activate the muscles and strengthen the lower back. Moreover, performing yoga vastly increases the stability and the overall flexibility of the body.

Let us look closer at the five super effective yoga poses that you could add to your daily routine to target the lower back region with increased accuracy.

#1 Knees to Chest - Apanasana

This relatively simple exercise is ideal for flexing the lower back and could be performed by both beginners and advanced trainers.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a supine position with the arms on the side and fully extended legs.

Step 2: Raise your legs and bring your knees close to the torso such that they make contact with the chest. Grab the knees with your hands for extra leverage while slightly lifting your head off the floor. You could also add leverage by holding the hamstrings.

Step 3: Hold the contraction for 30 seconds and return to the starting position.

Repeat the stretch for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: You could perform this exercise while placing a small pillow beneath your head if you are facing any difficulty in lifting your head off the floor.

Next up: Seated Forward Bend Pose

1 / 5 NEXT