5 Equipment-Free Exercises for Women to Get Full Body Workout

Do you think equipment-free exercises are worth it? The good news is, they are. The best kind of weightlifting is using your bodyweight as opposed to machines at the gym.

You're not alone if you've ever skipped a workout because you were either short on time, crammed into a small location or you were without your usual dumbbells or resistance band.

After all, it's simple to accept the notion that you're better off waiting to exercise until the circumstances are ideal.

Naturally, equipments can be beneficial and are excellent for developing and varying your exercise regimen. Although most of us do not have 24-hour access to a fully equipped gym with weights and machines, the reality is that you can work your body without them too.

A bodyweight workout makes it possible to simply start moving and performing some strength and cardio exercises whenever you are.

Equipment-free Exercises for Full Body Workout

It's a myth that to get a good workout, you need to join a gym or buy expensive equipment.

Here's a look at five equipment-free exercises for a full body workout that can burn calories:

1) Superman Punch

This is an excellent equipment-free exercise, as it targets the posterior chain's weaker spots. If you're doing it correctly, it will work the back, shoulders and butt.

Here’s how to do it:

Your arms should be by your ears as you are lying on your stomach.

Squeeze your butt while you raise your arms, legs and chest.

Pull your elbows in towards your sides, and strike upwards while keeping your arms and legs off the ground.

Repeat this punching motion while keeping your arms and legs erect and your glutes contracted.

Perform three to five sets for ten seconds each.

2) Air Swimming

Air swimming is a great equipment-free exercise that works your posterior chain or the back of your body. That's crucial for posture improvement, reducing back pain and ensuring you've balanced strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Your arms should be by your ears as you are lying on your stomach.

Squeeze your glutes while raising your arms, legs and torso off the ground.

Keep your feet off the ground, and wave your arms and legs about.

Breathe in for four seconds; exhale for four, and repeat both for a16 seconds. Perform three sets, with a minute or more of rest between each.

3) Single-leg Tricep Dip

This equipment-free exercise targets the triceps or the backs of your arms, as opposed to many arm workouts that are biceps-focused.

Here’s how to do it:

Your feet should be roughly hip distance apart while you sit on the ground with your knees bent. With your fingers pointing in the direction of your body, place your hands behind you.

Lift your hips up so that your butt is raised off the ground, and your weight is returned to your hands. Next, lift your right leg upward.

Your butt should be slightly off the ground when you flex your arms.

To get back to the starting position, extend your arms straight.

Return to the starting position as you straighten your arms.

Repeat 20 times with both legs.

4) Sit Outs

Combining mobility, stability, power and coordination, sit-outs work out your upper body, hips and entire core, without the use of any equipments.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin on all fours with your knees under your hips and your hands stacked beneath your shoulders.

Knees up just a little bit.

Maintaining a low butt, swing your right leg out from under you as you turn to expose your left side. Extend your left arm in front of you.

Repeat on the other side, and return to the starting position.

Complete five sets of 15 repetitions on both sides.

5) Glute Bridge

Our hamstrings and hip flexors become tighter and shorter when we spend a lot of time sitting. Over time, that makes it difficult for your glutes to contract properly during workouts and daily activities. Glute bridges are equipment-free exercises that can assist you in avoiding that.

Here’s how to do it:

Keep your hands by your sides, knees slightly bent and feet level on the floor hip-distance apart.

When your body aligns in a straight line from your shoulders to your knees, squeeze your glutes and abs, and drive through your heels to raise your hips a few inches off the ground.

When you reach the peak, pause, and contract your glutes. Slowly descend your hips down, returning to the starting position.

Repeat 10-15 times.

Takeaway

It's a common misconception that going to the gym and lifting a lot of weights is the only way to get great exercise, develop muscle and increase your strength. The truth is that all you need for a great workout is your body, gravity and a never-give-up mentality.

To become a fitter version of yourself, combine the aforementioned equipment-free exercises with a balanced diet and lifestyle. If you face any problems, stop, and give your body a chance to calm down. After your workout, do some stretching exercises to help your body calm down.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried some of these equipment-free exercises? Yess!! No 0 votes so far