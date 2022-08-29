5 Essential Landmine Exercises for Fat Loss

When you're trying to lose weight, essential landmine exercises are definitely useful. They don’t help much in fat loss from a specific area, but they will tone your muscles as you burn calories and lose weight.

Remember, if you do not tone your muscles as you’re losing weight, you will quickly reach a plateau and your efficiency will go down. Training with the essential landmine exercises helps build muscle strength that leads to sustainable weight loss and prevents the piling back of the pounds lost.

Therefore, it’s best to begin working on the muscles so that as the fat melts, the lean muscles become visible.

5 Essential Landmine Exercises

Here are some common landmine exercises that you must do to keep your muscles well toned during your weight loss process.

1. Landmine Squat

Squats are known to be the king of leg exercises. Therefore, landmine squats are a must-do in any workout regime for working the muscles for peak strength.

You place the barbell in the landmine machine, hold it with both hands in front of your chest and proceed to do squats. It’s important that you push through with your heels to cause the maximum impact on your quadriceps. However, your hamstrings and calves are engaged during the exercise.

2. Landmine Single-Arm Press

More often than not, landmine exercises are used for the upper body. One of the most common picks from essential landmine exercises is the single-arm press.

You can do this while being on your knees or when you’re standing. Hold one end of the barbell with one hand and press it upward. Ideally, the pressure will fall on your shoulders, especially your lateral and anterior delts.

Use a lighter weight to engage the shoulders properly and avoid injury or muscle cramps.

3. Landmine Chest Press

When you’re focusing on your upper body, the pectoral muscles are an important group. You must work on your chest to develop a lean physique.

To exercise, stand straight with both palms gripping the barbell end. Next, lean slightly forward and push the barbell upward using your chest. Squeeze the muscles at the top of the motion and hold it for a second before lowering the barbell toward your chest again.

4. Landmine Row

Another pick of the landmine exercises is the row, which works on your lat muscles. You need to do landmine rows on one side at a time, just like single-arm dumbbell rows.

Alternatively, you can use a close-grip bar to place the landmine machine barbell for the rows. You must try to engage your lats and feel the stretch on the muscles during each rep.

5. Landmine Oblique Twist

When you’re exercising, the core muscles are the group that provides balance and stability. Keeping that in mind, you should also work on your abdominal muscles for core strength using suitable landmine exercises.

To do the landmine oblique twist, hold the barbell upward and create an arch overhead, turning your torso from side to side while keeping your lower back and legs steady. You should only move from your core.

Bottom Line

Landmine exercises help by adding variation to your workout routine. Thus, you can avoid feeling monotonous with your routine.

Additionally, landmine exercises can help with identifying your weaknesses as most exercises use barbells, but not in their power rack form. As a result, you can use landmine exercises to find strength imbalances and fix them.

