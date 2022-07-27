6 Best Weighted Ab Exercises To Get a Serious Core Workout

Weighted ab exercises are just as important as bodyweight ab exercises. Even though core muscles can hugely benefit from bodyweight exercises, you should include weighted exercises to your workout routine.

If you’ve just started an ab routine, it might be a while before you move to weighted ab exercises. However, it’s always good to know what the exercises are so you know what to do when you’re ready.

Weighted Ab Exercises for Stronger Core

Here are six exercises you must try to develop your core strength.

1) Barbell Rollout

The barbell rollout is an extremely advanced version of weighted exercise. If you feel the barbell rollouts are too difficult for you, you can begin by using ab rollers or ab wheels.

These are specifically designed to lay the foundation for rollouts. To do the exercise, hold the barbell, attach weights, and start light. Roll out to the point where your core muscles can take the pressure, and pull back using the same. Do not use your hands or back to pull the barbell towards yourself.

2) Cable Woodchop

Cable wood chops are common weighted ab exercises for the obliques. Usually, wood chops are done using cables, but a dumbbell variation is there as well.

You can set the cable slightly above your shoulders. Hold the grip with both hands, and replicate a wood chop. However, it’s important that you keep your lower body and hips stable, and use your core muscles to twist your torso.

3) Weighted Sit-up

If you’ve done normal sit-ups and developed your core strength, the next step is to do weighted sit-ups.

When you do weighted sit-ups, you can hold the plate behind your head. However, ensure that you’re not pushing your neck upwards with the plate. Instead, your core muscles should be pulling the body up.

A difficult version of weighted sit-ups is holding the weight in front of you by extending your arms forward.

4) Landmine Rotation

Landmine rotations are an important weighted ab exercise. To do this exercise, fix the barbell in the landmine, and hold the other end. You should be able to extend your arms all the way in front of you.

Create an arch using the barbell but keeping your lower body stable. Only your core muscles should be active during this exercise and should be the driving factor for the arch.

5) Rope Crunch

To do rope crunches, attach the rope grip to the top of the cable pulley machine. Hold the ropes, and go to your knees.

To do the exercise, pull yourself towards the floor using your abdominal muscles, but keep a slightly rounded back. If you straighten your back, your lower back muscles could take over.

6) Weighted Plank

If you only want to pick one weighted ab exercise, it’s weighted planks. To do this exercise, get into a plank position, and have someone place a weight plate on your back as you hold the plank position.

If you’re able to, you can put the plate on your back first before moving to a plank position. However, there’s a chance of dropping it if you bend towards any side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far