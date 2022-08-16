5 Exercises for Beginners to Lose Face Fat

Facial exercises are becoming quite popular these days, as a means to 'lose face fat'. In this article, we shall look at this topic thoroughly, if fat loss from face is possible and what not, and the hows and whys of it.

First of all, losing fat from any part of your body is not possible, as fat loss happens from the entire body. Coming back to the basics, when your body is in a calorie-deficit i.e., either you're consuming less calories than you're burning, or you're burning more calories than you're consuming, the body starts losing fat.

If you combine a low calorie, protein-rich diet with proper workouts, your body starts building muscle in place of the lost fat.

Thus, losing face fat from your face may not be possible, but toning and strengthening your facial muscles is definitely possible. '

'Well, that doesn't work for me!', you might be thinking right now, but that's not true. When you exercise your facial muscles, you boost blood flow to your face, which helps your skin get more nutrients, glow better, and slows down aging by maintaining the elasticity of your muscles.

Exercises for Beginners to Lose Face Fat

The following facial exercises can help you tone your face, improve your skin and give you an overall youthful look. They will, however, work much better when combined with a healthy and calorie-deficit diet.

On that note, here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Simha Mudra

Simha Mudra, also known as 'lion posture' stimulates the thyroid gland and facial muscles in a good way. That activates your facial muscles.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit comfortably on a mat or bed, and put your palms on your knees.

Lean forward, and breathe in.

Hold your breath inside for 2-3 seconds, and let it out.

When you breathe out, you should have your mouth wide open and tongue stretched out.

You should try to get your tongue to touch your chin.

Spread your fingers wide, and look in the space between your eyebrows.

Hold it out for 20 to 30 seconds, and let it go.

Just calm down, and get back to normal.

The Simha Mudra is a great way to get your thyroid gland to work better, tone your face, improve blood flow, and give your skin a natural glow.

2) Cheek Puff

Increasing blood circulation to your facial muscles can help keep them healthier, and also give you nice glow.

The cheek puff exercise serves to strengthen and tone your facial muscles. It' a simple but effective way to exercise your face.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit down on your couch or on the floor in a comfortable position.

Breathe in air through your nose, and blow up your mouth with air.

Hold the pose for at least 15 seconds.

Use the muscles in your cheeks to move the air to your right cheek.

Hold for 15 seconds; move it to your left cheek, and hold for 15 seconds.

To improve blood flow, you need to repeat the above steps at least seven to ten times.

3) Fish Face

Fish face is a great way to work out the muscles in your cheeks.

The form looks like the face you might make when pouting for a selfie. Fish face can tone and stretch your cheek muscles, and if you do it often, it can make your cheeks look less round.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and back straight.

Your shoulders and neck should be loose.

Clear your thoughts. Like a fish, pull your cheeks and lips in towards your nose.

While you're in this position, try to smile.

Relax your cheeks after ten seconds. Do between five and ten reps.

You can also do the exercise several times a day to see results more quickly.

4) Cheekbone Lift

Do you want cheekbones like Angelina Jolie - well-defined and standing out?

For that, you need to do the cheekbone lift exercise that stretches your cheek muscles and smooth out the wrinkles in your cheeks, making you look younger. This workout tightens cheek muscles that are sagging, cuts down on facial fat, and makes your cheekbones stand out.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Sit on the floor with your legs crossed and back straight.

Your shoulders and neck should be loose.

Clear your thoughts. Use both hands to make the closed peace sign.

Put each hand on top of each cheekbone.

Lift the skin on your face gently till it's taut.

Make a long 'O' with your mouth till you feel a stretch in your cheeks.

Keep your body in this position for ten seconds. Repeat five to ten times.

5) Jivha Bandha

The 'locked tongue' pose, also called 'Jivha Bandha' tones the muscles in your face, especially in the cheeks and jawline.

Here's how you do this exercise:

You can sit in the Padmasana or on the ground with your legs crossed (if you're not comfortable in the Padmasana).

Put your hands on your lap in a relaxed way.

Put the tip of your tongue against the roof of your mouth as if you were trying to swallow it.

Keeping this position, slowly open your mouth all the way till you feel a stretch in your throat and neck.

Repeat five times as you normally breathe through your nose each time.

Takeaway

It would be technically wrong to say that you can 'lose face fat', but doing the aforementioned exercises can help tone your face and cheeks, improve blood circulation to your facial muscles and give you a youthful glow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav