5 Exercises for Beginners to Train for a Marathon

Training for a marathon requires lots of practice, good eating, rest and determination.

We don’t mean just hours of running practice; we mean cross-training so that your body is trained to overcome the demands of running a marathon. That can be especially intimidating if you’re new to it. Not many know how to strength train for a marathon.

However, it really isn’t that difficult. You just need to perform a few compound exercises regularly to train and prepare your muscles for the challenge. Cross-training as a runner can be incredibly beneficial. It can help improve your speed, stamina and alertness.

Best Exercises to Train for Marathon

Here are some of the best exercises to prepare your entire body for running a marathon. These are exercises that target various muscle groups in the body to strengthen them and aid with your running.

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Side Plank

Here's how it's done:

Get onto the floor on your right side.

Prop yourself up on your right elbow, and stack your feet one over the other.

Align your hips with your feet and shoulders. You may place your left hand on your hip.

Drop your hips toward the ground, and swiftly bring them back up.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

2) Superman

Here's how it's done:

Lay on the floor on your stomach.

Extend your arms out in front of you, with your legs straight behind you.

Squeeze your upper back and glutes simultaneously to get your arms and legs up.

Bring your limbs back to the floor.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps.

3) Glute Bridge

It's done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back.

Lay your arms straight at your sides, and bend your legs to point your knees to the ceiling, spacing your feet hip-distance apart. Your fingertips should reach your heels.

Push your hips up, bringing them in line with your knees and shoulders. Squeeze your glutes on top.

Bring your hips back down to the floor.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps.

4) Drinking Bird

It's done as follows:

Stand straight with your feet together. Raise your right foot, and bend your knee to hold it up behind you.

Hinge forward at your hip, and drive your right leg behind, straightening it out. Hinge forward till your torso is parallel to the floor.

Raise yourself back up to return to the starting position.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

5) Step-up with Knee Drive

It's done as follows:

Stand in front of a box or a bench.

Step your right foot onto it and lean forward, shifting your weight onto that leg.

Raise yourself up to bring your left leg onto the box as well, straightening out the right knee.

Step back down to the floor from the box.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

Takeaway

Training for a marathon doesn’t have to be very difficult. Perform the aforementioned exercises a few times a week, and you’ll be seeing improvements in your running in no time. Don’t forget to also hydrate well, and get plenty of rest to get the best results.

