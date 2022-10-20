If you’re looking for exercises to build explosive power, you’ve come to the right place. Before you learn the exercises to build explosive power, you must understand what explosive power is.

Explosive power refers to the ability that an individual possesses which allows them to exert the maximum power they have within the shortest span possible. This means that everyone’s explosive power will not be the same, but you can improve your explosive power by focusing on exercises that target improving strength.

The following are some of the exercises to build explosive power that you can incorporate into your overall workout routine. You don’t need to focus on the same exercises everyday for every routine. In fact, you can try to add two or three exercises every alternate day!

5 Exercises to Build Explosive Power

1. Explosive Push-Ups

Ideally, explosive push-ups would allow you to leave the ground with both legs and hands in the air. However, this may not be possible unless you have the requisite strength.

To make this happen, you need to start slow. Initially, do normal push-ups where you go down slowly and push yourself back up with one explosive move. As you become faster by moving yourself back up, try to push yourself up with enough power that your palms leave the floor. You must land softly to avoid injuring yourself.

Next, you need to keep pushing yourself as you become stronger until you can complete proper explosive push-ups.

2. Box Jumps

Box jumps are helpful for building explosive power in your lower body.

To do box jumps, you’ll need access to plyo boxes available at several fitness establishments. Otherwise, you can also use a wooden box. The idea is to ensure it can withstand your weight when you jump on it.

All you need to do is stand in front of the box, go down in a squat, and take an explosive jump to lift yourself off the ground and land on the box in front of you.

Step back down to the floor and repeat the same. Try to complete at least 10-12 reps for each set.

3. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are an awesome pick from exercises to build explosive power. However, before you try Kettlebell swings, you need to become comfortable using a kettlebell. Therefore, it’s best to start slowly using a lighter kettlebell just to understand the form before moving to heavier weights.

4. Push-Presses

Another way to build explosive power is to do push presses. This focuses on your arm strength, especially your shoulders and triceps.

To do push presses, bring the dumbbells up to your shoulders first. Next, slightly bend your knee, and then as you come up, push the dumbbells overhead with an explosive movement.

Slowly bring the dumbbell back to your shoulders before repeating the movement.

5. Sprints

Sprint, even though mentioned at the end of this list, could easily be the top pick from exercises to do in order to build explosive power.

The best part of sprinting is that you don’t need to hit the gym or have access to a specific equipment for it. Sprints can be done anywhere, especially if there is a track.

Bottom line

Exercises to build explosive power will be extremely useful for those who want to become stronger while continuing to become leaner. Since you need to be in a calorie deficit to become leaner and calorie surplus to add mass, it’s important to use such exercises to build strength.

