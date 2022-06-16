5 Exercises That Are Scientifically Proven to Improve Your Butt

Do you want to know how to work out to improve your butt?

To increase the size of your buttocks, perform muscle-building workouts that target your glutes, which include the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and gluteus minimus, the three components that make up your buttocks.

Targeting these muscles from various angles is key to improving your butt. While weight-bearing workouts are the best approach to bulk up your abs, you won't need barbells or dumbbells to do so for your butts.

Want to improve your butt: Try these exercises

Glute strength is much more than simply looks. As a runner and in other sports, it's important to improve your butt, glutes and quadriceps to gain stability and power. This boosts your performance while also lowering your chances of injury.

Here’s is a list of exercises to help you acquire that apricot butt:

1) Lunges

Lunges are a popular workout to improve your butt. You must use your glutes to stabilise your body in a staggered stance.

This stance also puts more strain on the glutes towards the front of your legs. Other muscles worked by lunges include your hamstrings, quads and calves.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with one foot forward and one foot behind, with your legs staggered (about three feet apart).

Lunge straight down; bend both knees, and bring your back knee to the floor.

Make sure you're not lunging forward over your front toes. Maintain contact with the ground with your front heel.

To stand, press your heel to the ground.

Do 1–3 sets for a total of 12–16 reps. Hold some weights for extra intensity.

2) Step ups

Step-ups are another excellent exercise to improve your butt.

To begin with, find a platform that is high enough so that your knee can bend at a 90-degree angle when arched. If that is too much, use the stairs of a staircase, and support yourself by holding on to the rail.

Here’s how to do it:

Place your feet in front of the platform or step. Step up onto the step with your right foot.

Step up with your left toe, contacting the step, driving into your heel.

Lower your left foot down to the ground while maintaining your right foot on the step. For added resistance, bend your leg into a lunge.

On each side, do one to three sets of 12 to 16 reps.

3) Glute squeeze on a ball

Another fabulous way to improve your butt is to do a hip thrust on a stability ball.

The ball creates some instability and requires you to use your entire lower body. The workout is made more intense by carrying weights on the upper thighs.

Here’s how to do it:

Begin in a bridge posture, with your buttocks elevated and your head resting on the ball. Put weights on your quads if you want to increase the intensity.

Bring your hips to the floor. Make an effort not to allow the ball to roll around.

To return to your starting position, squeeze your glutes.

Do 1–3 sets for a total of 8–16 reps. For a more intense motion, try elevating your toes.

4) Hip extensions

Hip extensions are ideal to improve your butt and work your glutes more specifically. Some core and shoulder activity can also be beneficial.

Here’s how to do it:

Get down on all fours and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Raise your right leg up till it becomes level with your glutes, keeping the right knee bent.

Your leg should be lowered.

Perform 12 to 16 reps on each side.

Compress a weight in the rear of your knee, or use weights to increase the intensity.

5) Back squats

Squats are the finest lower-body exercises, and not only because they strengthen the glutes, but they also improve your butt.

They are practical, as they target every muscle in the lower body and are similar to a movement you do every day.

Here’s how to do it:

Align yourself under the rack so that it sits high on the rear of your upper shoulders.

Make sure the bar rests on the meaty region of your shoulders, not your neck, and grab it on both sides for further support.

Bear the load of the bar on your legs by standing beneath it.

Set your feet shoulder-width apart, and stand aside in a squat rack/squat cage such that the bar clears the racking pins.

If required, adjust your position to ensure that you're solid and balanced.

As if you're sitting in a chair behind you, bend your knees, and sway your hips back and forth.

Maintain a strong chest, a straight back and knees over toes.

