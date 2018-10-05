7 Best Hip Exercises To Lift Buttocks

We all want round and firm butts. But it is definitely not an easy task. Training your glutes can be tough. Even though you use them in almost every task that you do, it can still be extremely confusing. This is because glutes take time to react to the workout and because of this, a lot of you start feeling that the workout is not effective. But should you really give up? First, let us look at a few reasons as to why strong glutes are important:

1. Strong glutes can ultimately help you prevent back pain. This is mainly because a strong butt stabilises your pelvis region. Hence, your back does not get shocked, no matter what motion you do.

2. Believe it or not, butt’s strength is positively correlated with your athletic conduct. It helps enhance the way you run, jump, sit and stand. Don’t you think this is important?

3. Strong glutes can prevent numerous injuries. Your butts affect your posture. This is just not limited to working out but is applicable to normal day-to-day tasks as well.

4. Glutes are one of the largest muscle groups in your body. Thus, if this particular region is strong, your overall body will function and move well.

Now, let us look at some exercises that will help you lift your butts up:

#1 Sumo Squats

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet about shoulder width apart. Turn your toes out a little. Grab a dumbbell and hold it in front of your hips. Keep your back straight.

Step 2: Slowly bend your knees, push your hips back and lower your body down to do a squat. Go down until your hips are a little lower than your knees.

Step 3: Hold this position for 3 seconds and get back up to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 25 reps each.

