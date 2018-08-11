5 Explosive Push Up Workouts To Build A Strong And Muscular Chest

Push-ups are a great way to develop your chest

A good, ripped chest is truly a sight for sore eyes or any kind of eyes for that matter. However, a great physique isn’t the only reason you should keep in mind when you get down to working your chest.

Your chest muscles play a vital role in your everyday life without you even realising it, with them responsible for the movement of your arms across your body.

Since your chest muscles are extremely large – one of the largest muscles in your upper body as a matter of fact – maintain and enhancing them will do you a whole lot of good. Plus, if you’re into a job or sport with a lot of physical activity, a chest that oozes strength and helps support your body weight will help you go a long way.

And fittingly, one of the simplest yet most effective ways to enhance your chest muscles is with some good old-fashioned push-ups. Long established as a fitness enthusiast’s favourite, this seemingly humble exercise is capable of training every single muscle in your chest as well as those in your shoulders, triceps and abs. Now, that’s a lot of birds with one stone, isn’t it?

What’s even better is that with advancements in fitness techniques, the push up has evolved considerably and is capable of providing you with everything from a killer chest to explosive abs.

For now, though, we’re going to focus exclusively on the chest. So without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 explosive push up workouts to build a strong & muscular chest.

#1 The Traditional Push-Up

Before getting into the advanced stuff, it’s best to ease yourself into things by starting off with the traditional push-up. Not only will it really pump up your chest but also enhance the muscles in your shoulders, abs and triceps. It may be old school, but if you do it regularly then you’re sure to be pleasantly surprised by its amazing results. So, get pushing.

Step 1: Get down into position with your hands placed shoulder-width apart and back flat so a straight line forms from your head to heels.

Step 2: Lower your body until your chest is within touching distance from the ground.

Step 3: Prop yourself back into your original stance with all your strength by fully extending your arms powerfully.

Important Tip: Begin with 3 sets of 10 reps.

