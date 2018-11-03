5 Explosive Upper Body Workout With Dumbbells - Arms, Back and Chest

Working with free weights is very effective for muscle building

Working with free weights to build the upper body is one of the most effective ways to develop a robust physique. Free weights are extremely beneficial over other gym equipment as they not only activate the target muscle group but also train a slew of other stabilisation muscles associated with the movement.

Particularly, one should include training programs focussed on dumbbells for they help in providing better isolation when compared to the regular barbell, allowing the user to fine-tune the workouts based on their needs.

However, one should always be careful while training with dumbbells as selecting an improper weight could lead to a serious injury. Beginners are advised to train with free weights under expert supervision.

In addition, perform a proper warm-up before the workout program and have a healthy diet that is rich in protein as it crucial for muscle building and recovery.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five effective dumbbell exercises that one could add to their training program to build a strong and muscular upper body.

#1 Dumbbell Bench Press

The bench press is often seen as the staple exercise to build all the regions of the pectoral muscles. Additionally, the exercise tones the biceps, triceps and the muscles in the forearm region.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie down on a flat bench and secure dumbbells in both the hands. Secure dumbbells in both the hands and position them such that they are perpendicular to the floor. Ensure that the palms are facing away from the body throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Gradually lower the dumbbells until they are just inches above your chest.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Follow a proper form while performing this exercise as an improper movement could lead to a serious rotator cuff injury.

Next up: Shoulder Press

