5 Fat-Burning Exercise You Can Do on an Empty Stomach

If you’re looking to burn fat, your body needs a calorie deficit. In other words, you need to eat fewer calories than you burn. You can achieve this by fasting, or by exercising on an empty stomach.

However, not all workouts are created equal when it comes to burning fat—some types of exercise can hinder your efforts! So which ones should you avoid? And what kinds of exercises will really help with weight loss? Let’s take a look at five fat-burning exercises that are perfect for working out during a fasted state (and how many calories they burn).

Five Best Fat-Burning Exercises

Here are some of the simple and basic fat-burning moves that you can do under 30-minutes every day.

1) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are a great way to get your heart rate up and burn some calories. When you jump, your body uses a lot of energy. To make this exercise even more effective, try doing jumping jacks with weights in each hand or on either side of you. This will help you to burn more fat, engage your core muscles as well as build strength in your arms and legs.

How to perform?

Stand up straight and tall, with your feet together and your arms at your sides.

Jump up, spreading your legs and bringing both hands above your head.

Jump again and return to the starting position. Repeat until the set is complete.

While it's true that jumping jacks can be done anywhere (even if there is snow on the ground), they do take up a little bit of space, so feel free to do them inside if you choose!

2) Burpees

Burpees are a great exercise for burning fat and toning your body. They can also help you build muscle, which will help you stay healthy and prevent injuries. When done regularly, burpees will increase your endurance and strength. This is because they work multiple muscle groups at once, including the arms, legs and core.

How to perform?

Stand up straight and distribute your weight evenly between both feet.

Put your hands in front of your feet while squatting.

Jump back until your body is in a plank stance and your legs are completely stretched.

Push yourself up, leap forward, and then push yourself back to the starting position by pushing through your heels.

Continue until the set is finished.

There's no equipment required for this workout except a floor or mat so anywhere you go there's no excuse not to do them!

3) Squats

Squats, also known as squats with your heels raised, are a great exercise for burning fat and toning your legs. They can be done anywhere, anytime and require no equipment to perform. Squats can be modified to make them easier or harder depending on how much weight you add or how high you raise your heels.

How to perform squats?

Put your feet shoulder-width apart and stand up.

When your hip joint is just below your knees, stop the movement by bending your knees and pushing your hips back.

To get back to your starting posture, firmly press your heels into the ground. recur until the set is finished.

Even though it's tempting not to use weights when starting out because they seem heavy at first glance, that's exactly why they're so effective! By strengthening all of the major leg muscles in one go (quads and hamstrings), squats can help strengthen bones too.

4) Crunches

Crunches are an excellent choice for those who want to exercise on an empty stomach to burn fat, as the abs are one of the most important muscles in your body.

This is how you do it:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, and hold your hands behind your head.

Then raise up to where you have a 90-degree angle between your torso and legs, but keep your elbows bent at 45 degrees.

Next, slowly lower yourself down until you feel a stretch in your abs (you should feel this in both sides).

Repeat this movement 15 times per set! If you're extra motivated—or if this exercise feels too easy—try doing crunches with weights attached to each hand.

Note: Because crunches work out on both sides of your abs simultaneously, they're considered a bilateral exercise. This means that if you have no prior training experience in core strengthening, doing too many sets consecutively can put undue stress on your joints.

5) High Knees

High-knee running is a great exercise to get the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes, and hip flexors in shape. They can also increase your lower body's power when done vigorously and with vigorous knee drives.

How to perform?

To do high knees, you’ll want to stand up with your hands on your hips.

Then raise your knees as high as possible by pushing off from the ground with the balls of your feet.

After a pause at the top of each rep, lower them back down again and repeat for 30 seconds or so.

Conclusion

The best part about these exercises is that they can be done anywhere, so you won’t have to spend a lot of money on equipment or join an expensive gym. These exercises are also low-impact, meaning they won’t put too much strain on your joints—or make them ache afterward!

