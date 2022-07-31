5 Great Exercises to Keep You Fit for Scuba Diving

Getting fit for scuba diving requires a certain level of physical fitness, whether it's carrying your scuba tank or dive gear to and from the dive boat or kicking in difficult underwater currents.

Beautiful coral reefs and thrilling animal encounters are just the start of scuba diving. Diver fitness is a key requirement, and many scientists agree that a reasonable level of fitness is required for scuba diving.

All divers should be in good health. Exercises for divers are different from other sports, as divers employ distinct muscle groups in different ways.

Get fit for Scuba Diving with Exercises

The five activities listed below will help you get fit for scuba diving. These can be included in your daily training routine.

You can carry out these exercises at home or in a fitness centre. Remember to stretch before and after any activity, and pay attention to your body; don't push yourself too hard. Let's get started:

1) Monkey Toes

Divers typically don fins so that they can move around under water. Your toes can be squeezed when wearing fins, as the tip is typically pointy and tiny. Naturally, doing so for a prolonged period can lead to discomfort and possibly agony.

To get fit for scuba diving and strengthen your toes, it's advised to perform the monkey toe exercise. That reduce the chances of cramping while wearing fins.

Here’s how to do it:

You must first place something small on the ground to get started.

Take up the object with your toes, and keep it there for 30 to 60 seconds.

You can start with larger goods like socks, and work your way down to smaller ones like pencils.

2) Calf Raise

Calves play a crucial role in scuba diving, as they directly influence the force with which your leg moves. This area is prone to cramping if you don't train properly, just like the toes.

Exercises like calf raises are fairly easy to do and are excellent for getting fit for scuba diving.

Here’s how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Slowly lift your heels, and come to a standing position. After a pause, drop your legs back to where they were before.

Holding small weights in your hands or squatting are additional ways to push oneself. For maximum effectiveness, you should exercise three times each week, performing 15-20 lifts in three sets.

3) Single Leg Deadlift

When you're in water, your legs are extremely important, as they're the part of your body that constantly works to move you, helping you turn, go up or down or keeping you in one place.

Therefore, strengthening your legs is important for getting fit for scuba diving. The single leg deadlift is a manoeuvre divers frequently choose to perform because of its obvious benefits.

Here’s how to do it:

For a better effect on the desired muscle group, you might need a dumbbell. Lean forward with your upper body while supporting with one leg.

Don't forget to maintain a straight spine and tight leg muscles.

Your dumbbells should contact the floor when your other leg is elevated behind you. Hold on for a short while, and return to your starting position.

For maximum efficiency, maintain two to three times per week with 10-15 repetitions for each leg.

4) Superman

You should use the Superman exercise to improve your back strength and flexibility to get fit for scuba diving.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay down on the ground face down to get started. Extend your arms straight out in front of you.

Raise your arms and legs at the same time; hold for one or two beats, and quickly return to your starting position.

Throughout the workout, make sure to maintain the stability of your first breath. For optimal results, continue to exercise two to three times per week.

5) Lunges

You need powerful legs for finning in scuba diving. To carry heavy cargo and climb the steps into and out of the boat while carrying it, you'll need to strengthen your legs. Your front thighs get the most benefit from lunges.

Here’s how to do it:

Holding your weights at your side, begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Your right foot should make a strong forward lunge, and both knees should be bent.

Push off your right foot, and take a step back to where you started before repeating with your other leg.

Maintain a tight core throughout this workout. Additionally, it's important that you safeguard your knees. So be careful not to bend your front knee past a 90-degree angle.

Perform three sets of 10-15 lunges on each leg several times a week.

Takeaway

Scuba diving has long been a fun and exciting sport, but it also calls for considerable physical and mental stamina. When it comes to getting fit for scuba diving and managing challenging situations under water, training and maintaining a strong physique are important.

