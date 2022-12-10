Are you 50 or beyond and stressing about losing your muscle mass? Well, don’t worry, as there are plenty of healthy habits you can follow to look forward to a strong and healthy body.

Building muscle mass after 50 is important for so many reasons. Not only is it beneficial for a great-looking body, but it’s also essential for living a healthy and happy life. But as you age, maintaining muscle mass becomes quite difficult, and unfortunately, this leads to metabolic disorders, mobility issues, chronic pain, etc. Thus, for all these reasons, it is important to start following certain healthy habits as early as possible and limit your muscle loss.

Contrary to what many people might believe, it is never too late to prioritize your health and fitness. It is always a great idea to start working on your inner and outer self, no matter your age. With that said, here are five healthy habits to add to your everyday routine to maintain muscle mass as you age.

5 healthy habits to maintain muscle mass after 50

1. Include protein in your everyday diet

One of the best healthy habits to preserve your muscles is to eat lots of protein. Ensuring that you consume the recommended amount of protein each day will not only help maintain your muscle as you age, but also help give you the energy to undertake activities throughout the day.

Protein is responsible for the growth of your tissues, and therefore, high protein intake is important for keeping your muscles healthy and strong. Some protein-rich foods to add to your diet include chicken, eggs, fish, yogurt, red meat, turkey, beans, etc.

Eat lots of protein to preserve muscle loss. (Photo via Pexels/Malidate Van)

2. Add strength training to your routine

Incorporating strength training into your routine is also one of the most effective healthy habits to follow to maintain muscle mass. Older adults should aim for at least two 30 to 45 minute strength training sessions per week.

Various studies suggest that strength training the major muscles at least twice a week can potentially help improve muscular fitness in older adults. However, it is important to first consult a doctor and determine whether it's safe for your ongoing health condition or not.

3. Always check in with vitamin D

Another one of the best healthy habits to maintain muscle mass as you age is to check the vitamin D levels in your body. Vitamin D helps improve muscle protein and is responsible for building muscle strength.

The best source of vitamin D is sun exposure, however, you can also opt for vitamin D supplements and get the recommended amount. But before you start any supplements, talk to your doctor and learn about the dosage guidelines.

4. Relax and get enough sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep and relaxing your body is as important as being physically active to preserve your muscle mass. Proper relaxation and sleep helps lower stress levels and keeps you happy and healthy.

Furthermore, it also reduces your chances of serious health concerns such as heart disease and diabetes and improves your mood as well. Always remember that sleep is a time when your human growth hormones and other hormones repair and rebuild your body, so make sure you get enough sleep every night.

Sleep reduces your chances of serious health concerns. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

5. Keep an eye on your weight

Maintaining appropriate body weight is also one of the best healthy habits you must follow to ensure that your muscles are strong and functioning well. Remember that the more fat you have, the more you are at risk of having heart disease, mobility issues, disability, and even death.

To maintain a healthy weight, focus on burning as many calories as you can and engage in low-impact cardio exercises such as swimming, jogging, and cycling. You may even try yoga to burn calories.

Wrapping up

So, there you have it – the top 5 healthy habits to preserve muscle mass after 50.

Always remember that muscle mass is beneficial for everyone, especially older adults as it helps them live an independent, active, and disease-free life. While you can’t determine how much muscle mass you are going to lose as you age, you can lower the risks by following the aforementioned healthy habits.

