5 HIIT exercises that will melt your belly fat

Losing belly fat, or extra fat in the abdomen area, is a popular weight-loss objective for people worldwide. It can occasionally seem impossible, despite many working really hard to get a flat stomach. This, however, doesn't imply that you should give up on your quest for a toned stomach.

High-intensity interval training, often known as HIIT, is your best option for burning belly fat. Compared to other cardio exercises like brisk walking or running, HIIT workouts are popular because they are more effective at burning fat. Because of your increased oxygen intake after your HIIT workout, your body continues to burn calories, keeping your metabolism high all day.

HIIT workout: Sprawl, twist, and jump to burn belly fat

You might be amazed to know that after a 30-minute HIIT workout, you can continue to burn up to 100 calories every hour for 24 hours. HIIT also increases the levels of fat-burning enzymes while lowering the levels of fat-producing enzymes. It can assist you in shedding pounds faster than any other type of exercise.

Here are some of the best HIIT exercises to burn belly fat:

1) Side-to-side medicine ball slam

The dynamic and highly energetic exercise known as "medicine ball slams" works multiple muscle groups. The main muscles involved in this exercise are the obliques, hamstrings, and triceps, which reduce belly fat.

Here's how to do it:

Standing with the medicine ball on one side, position your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Then turn your body while picking up the ball and slamming it a few centimeters away from your feet.

To catch the ball on one bounce, swivel your feet and flex your back knee as you kneel.

Alternate the sides.

Make sure your core is tight as you move the ball above and to the side.

2) Russian twists

This exercise burns belly fat and requires you to retain a sit-up position with your feet off the ground. Rotate your torso from side to side with a medicine ball or plate in your hands.

Here's how to do it:

Knees bowed and feet elevated, sit up straight on the floor.

With your hands at chest level, hold a medicine ball.

With a long, tall spine, lean back while maintaining a 45-degree angle in your torso and your arms a few inches apart from your chest.

Turn your body to the right, pause, and press your right oblique muscles, then shift your torso to the left, wait, and tighten your left oblique muscles.

Your ribcage, not your arms, should be the source of movement.

3) Burpees

This exercise strengthens your chest, shoulders, lats, triceps, and quadriceps, in addition to burning belly fat. Burpees will also increase your heart rate because they contain explosive plyometric movements.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your side.

Lower your body into a slight squat like position and place your hands on the floor.

Kick your feet out and come into a plank position.

Depending on your strength, either walk back to your feet or jump and step your feet back to your arms to return to a squat position.

Stand straight and repeat this movement as many times as you can.

4) Mountain climbers

This moving plank exercise burns belly fat and trains your core along with various other body muscles, much like burpees do.

Here’s how to do it:

Set yourself up on a high plank with your wrists right beneath your shoulders.

Maintain a strong core while pulling your belly button toward your spine.

Bring your right knee back to the plank after driving it towards your chest.

Next, bring your left knee back while driving it towards your chest.

Continue switching sides.

5) Sprawls

The sprawl is essentially a burpee on steroids. It works every muscle in your body, burns calories, and shapes and tones your upper and lower body, particularly your abs.

Here's how to do it:

Squatting down, put your hands on the floor while standing with your feet shoulder-distance apart.

Jump your feet back to the plank, then bring your body down until it touches the floor.

As you hop your feet outside of your hands into a squat, push yourself up to a plank position.

Rise once more. This completes one rep.

Wrapping Up

Given the sedentary lifestyles that many of us lead, it is now even more important to incorporate abs-focused workouts into the fitness program. Consider more than crunches or planks and adopt a comprehensive strategy like HIITs if your focus is to lose belly fat.

