5 HIIT Exercises & Workouts To Melt Stomach Fat Fast

HIIT exercises stand for high intensity interval training. In such exercises, the idea is to increase metabolism by moderating your heart rate during the workout session.

To simplify, in HIIT exercises, you will be focusing on one exercise with 100% effort for a particular span, for example 30 seconds, followed by the same or another exercise with 20% effort for a fixed span, for example 20-seconds.

It so happens that when you’re putting 100% effort, your heart rate rises, and it falls when you put 20% effort. This cycle helps in boosting metabolism, and you enable your body to burn calories even once you’re done with the workout session.

Moreover, HIIT exercises allow you to burn more calories in a shorter span due to the effort required during the entire session. Ideally, every HIIT session consists of 8-10 rounds. However, as a beginner, you can focus on five rounds, and slowly increase the number of rounds performed.

HIIT Exercises for Weight Loss

The following are five exercises you can perform as a part of your HIIT session. You don't need to do HIIT every day. Ideally, you should aim to do a HIIT session 2-3 times a week, depending on where you stand in your fitness journey.

1) Burpee

Burpees are an incredible way to burn calories. It lets you engage your upper and lower body, while focusing on improving explosive power as well.

As a beginner, you can start with half burpees, and advance to full burpees when your muscle endurance and strength increases.

2) Plank Jack

Plank jacks focus on improving core strength while allowing you to burn calories. You can use this exercise at the end of your workout session to add cardio and core workout to your routine.

However, you should be comfortable with the shoulder plank position and have a certain amount of shoulder strength before starting plank jacks.

3) Jump Rope

Jump ropes can be used as HIIT exercise where you put all your effort for 30 seconds and either rest for the next 20-30 seconds or do skips instead of jumps to reduce the overall effort.

4) Sprint

Like jump ropes, sprints are a great way to introduce HIIT exercises to your workout routine. You don’t need any equipment or machine for this exercise.

All you need is an area where you can sprint. It’s better to focus on five rounds first and understand your stamina before adding more rounds. As sprints are heavy on the heart and joints, it’s best to take it slow.

5) Resistance Training

Resistance training is the most recommended workout for weight loss. Every exercise will help you burn calories, as you will be putting in a significant amount of effort in lifting weights.

The energy consumed in lifting weights is supplemented by the body burning more calories.

However, it’s best to follow a routine that consists of both compound and isolation exercises for optimal weight loss and muscle development.

Bottom Line

HIIT exercises are useful for weight loss, but they also need to be complemented using a calorie-deficit diet. You can't expect your body to burn the stored calories if you’re providing it with enough or more every day.

When you put yourself in a deficit, your body is urged to burn the stored calories for energy, which triggers the weight-loss process.

