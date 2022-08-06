5 Home-Based Inverted Row Exercises for Men

The inverted row is basically a pulling exercise that's done using your own bodyweight as resistance. It's a versatile exercise that largely targets your biceps and back muscles and can be done nearly anywhere, even at home.

Thankfully, with very little equipment and a creative set-up, you can make your own home-based inverted row sequence that might even work while you are travelling or are outdoors.

How to Do Inverted Row at Home?

Here's a look at five easy and quick ways to set up this exercise in your home, backyard or garage:

1) With Bedsheets

You can create a very similar set-up as a TRX with the use of bedsheets. To do that, simply take two single-size bedsheets, and make a knot at each end. Position the bedsheets on the top of the door in a way that the knots hang at the back of the door. Pull the bedsheets, and close the door until the knots are at the top of the doorframe.

Sit straight on the floor with both your legs straight. Reach up, and hold the bedsheet in each hand. Raise your hips, and lean slightly back so that your arms and body are straight, and both feet are at the bottom of the door. Pull your shoulders to your hands and bend your arms. Repeat the exercise by extending your arms.

2) With a Partner

Doing the inverted row with a partner is also an excellent way to keep up with the exercise at home. However, make sure your partner is strong enough to help you with the movement, as they're going to support a lot of weight with their legs, back and arms.

Lie between your partner’s feet, and hold their wrists as they hold yours. Clasp both your hands around your partner’s upper arms, and lean back with your legs straight in front of you. Lift yourself as you would in a glute bridge position, and row your body up towards them, allowing your partner to hold a bent-over hinge position. Maintain this position throughout the entire set.

3) With a Table

You can achieve massive gains on your back using nothing but a sturdy table. Just slide your body under the table, and set up a smooth inverted row.

To perform inverted rows with a table, sit on the floor beneath a heavy dining table, and grab the edge using an overhand grip. Slowly lean back so that your legs and arms get straight. Raise your hips off the floor; pull up your chest muscles, and bend your arms to the underside of the dining table. Extend both arms, and repeat the move.

4) With Chairs and Dowels/ Metal Rods

Inverted rows can also be done using chairs, but only if you have a very sturdy and the right type of chair to support your bodyweight throughout the exercise. In case, you don’t have a dowel, use a broomstick or a metal rod instead.

Position two chairs with their backs facing each other. Put some weight on the seats, and place the dowel horizontally across the chairs. Lay down with your back under the dowel, and hold it with an overhand grip. Lift your body off the floor, and do not allow your hips to sink down. Row your body up as high as you can, and then slowly lower it under control. Do not let your body touch the floor.

5) With a Bar

If you're outdoors in a park or playground, you might have come across a sturdy bar that can be used as a good base for exercise. While the angles might be unstable, you may still challenge your core and back by using it to perform an inverted row.

Place your hands on the bar, and slide underneath it. Lower your body, and straighten yourself. Engage your core muscles, and start to row your body up and down. Keep your arms extended and shoulders stable.

Takeaway

Look to do the aforementioned home-based inverted rows twice per week as part of your upper body or back workout. Adjust the repetitions and sets according to your fitness goals.

The use of sturdy and heavy objects, such as tables and chairs and the versatility of inverted rows, make this exercise one of the most go-to biceps and back workouts for nearly any fitness level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far