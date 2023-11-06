5 hot drink recipes to combat cold and flu this winter 

During the chill of winter, as flu and colds abound, reaching for a hot drink can be a source of considerable relief. Whether it's tea, a herbal concoction, or a simple broth, these beverages serve as a soothing balm for an irritated throat, gently easing any discomfort.

The warmth they provide is not just physical; it imparts a sense of comfort when you're feeling under the weather. As you inhale, the steam from the hot liquid can help to decongest your nasal passages, facilitating more comfortable breathing.

These drinks do more than just warm you up; they are important for maintaining hydration, which is crucial for the body's recovery process. Including ingredients like ginger and honey can elevate the healing potential of these drinks, thanks to their natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities, which enhance the immune system's ability to fight off illness.

Hot drinks that help you combat the flu and cold

1. Honey Lemon Ginger Tea

Settle into the comforting ritual of preparing Honey Lemon Ginger Tea. Begin with a cup of hot water, just off the boil, and to this add a tablespoon of honey, an elixir of the bees, along with a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, the essence of citrus that promises to invigorate. Grate a teaspoon of fresh ginger, which is renowned for its fiery zest and healing touch.

In a cup, marry these ingredients, stirring gently to unite the sweet with the tangy and the spicy. As you pour the hot water, a soothing steam arises, carrying the scents that herald comfort. Stirring until the honey bows into the warmth, you’re left with a tea that caresses the throat, liberates the breath, and cradles the senses, offering a natural respite from winter's ailments.

2. Chamomile and Peppermint Tea

Assemble the simple ingredients for chamomile and peppermint Tea: one chamomile tea bag, a bundle of calm, and one peppermint tea bag, a breath of refreshment. In a cup of boiling water, submerge these sachets of herbal goodness.

Allow them to steep for a full 5 to 7 minutes, during which time the water becomes imbued with the essence of these calming herbs. Remove the tea bags to unveil an infusion that calms the mind and eases the body, a natural concoction that softens the day’s edges and supports the respiratory pathways.

3. Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)

Warm a cup of milk of your choice until it whispers of steam, then stir in half a teaspoon of ground turmeric, a golden spice revered for its healing prowess. Add a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and a pinch of black pepper, each a companion to the turmeric, enhancing its warmth and increasing its absorbency.

Let these spices conspire together over a gentle heat, infusing the milk with their combined might. A teaspoon of honey can be swirled in for a touch of sweetness, complementing the spices’ earthy robustness.

This drink, known as Golden Milk, stands as a testament to the healing traditions of old, a beverage that not only warms the body but also fortifies the immune system.

4. Garlic Broth

For the garlic broth, begin with a base of chicken or vegetable broth, adding to it the robust flavors of minced garlic and finely chopped onions. Introduce slices of carrot and celery to the mix, each contributing their essence to the pot.

Sauté these ingredients until they release their fragrance, then pour in the broth, allowing the concoction to achieve a rolling boil before reducing the heat to a gentle simmer.

After 20-30 minutes of infusing, strain the broth to serve a clear, healing liquid. This broth, steeped with the medicinal properties of garlic, is a time-honored remedy for the discomforts of colds, soothing and healing with each sip.

5. Eucalyptus Steam Inhalation

In the preparation of eucalyptus steam inhalation, boil water and pour it into a bowl, then add a few drops of eucalyptus essential oil, renowned for its invigorating and medicinal properties. Position yourself over the bowl, draping a towel over your head to capture the therapeutic steam.

Inhale deeply, allowing the eucalyptus-infused vapor to clear congested passageways and ease breathing. This practice is a blend of traditional and natural therapy, offering a simple yet effective way to alleviate the symptoms of cold or flu through the power of deep, cleansing breaths.

These hot drinks can provide comfort and relief during cold and flu seasons, but if your symptoms persist or worsen, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.