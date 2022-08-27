5 Jumping Jack Variation Exercises for Men to Lose Belly Fat

Jumping jacks are usually thought of as cardio exercises, but they can do so much more than just help you lose belly fat.

By performing a jumping jack, you can loosen up your joints and get ready to get active. That’s why they're often used as warm-up exercises. Depending on your speed, this exercise makes your heart rate go up quickly and increases the number of calories you burn.

Jumping jacks are an excellent warm-up and cool-down exercise that can benefit anyone - from beginner to pro. They can easily be made more difficult by adding in a jumping jack plyometrics variation, also known as a box jump.

Jumping Jack Variations for Belly Fat Loss

Here are five workouts for men to lose belly fat:

1) Step Jack

If you have knee pain or simply want to get rid of your belly fat, you can turn this exercise into a stepping instead of a jumping exercise. That's a great way to take the impact out of the move.

It’s also a good idea if you are just starting out and don’t yet have the cardiovascular ability to handle the basic jumping jacks or want to use them for active recovery.

To do a step jack:

Standing up straight, reach your arms overhead. Step to one side with one foot, and touch your toe out wide.

Bring your arms back down to your sides as you step back in with that foot.

Step out to the other side while raising both arms overhead again.

Keep stepping from side to side while raising your arms over your head.

Move quickly so that the move is more challenging.

2) Press Jack

This jumping jack is an exercise that works the shoulders and lower body at the same time. It also increases the body's efficiency in the frontal and sagittal planes, which helps burn belly fat as well as tighten and tone up the abs.

To do a press jack:

Place a weight or ball in both hands at your chest as you stand with your feet together.

Jump your feet out to side shoulder-width apart or wider while pressing the weight overhead.

Press your arms straight up towards the ceiling, and bring them back down to your chest as you jump your feet back together.

Repeat quickly, moving back out as you press the weight overhead again.

3) Squat Jack

Looking to burn belly fat and work your legs at the same time? Elongate your jumping jacks with this variation of the squat jump. This variation will get your heart rate pumping while working your legs.

To do this exercise:

Stand with your feet together, and sink into a squat as you reach your hands overhead.

Sit back so that your butt isn't coming forward onto your toes. This position should look like chair pose.

Once in the wide squat, try to get even lower than you were in the regular squat.

Bring your feet back together, and raise your arms back overhead.

4) Split Squat

The split squat jack jump is a great exercuse to lose belly fat. It will test your coordination as you lunge from side to side while raising your arms overhead.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Start by stepping back with one foot and sinking into a lunge.

To switch sides, jump up off the ground, and land in a lunge on the other side.

Your arms should be overhead as you land in the lunge on the other side.

Jump up. Land and again jump up. Switch to a lunge on the first side; lower your arms back down by your sides.

5) Plyo Jack

With the plyo jack jump,you can add an explosive movement to jump training. That will burn more calories and boost your belly fat loss.

To perform a plyo jack

Stand tall with your feet together, and squat slightly, pushing your butt back as you do so till you feel a good amount of tension in your glutes.

Jump up off the ground while spreading your legs wide apart and swinging your arms out to the sides and up overhead.

Land softly by bringing your feet back together and sinking back into a little squat.

Takeaway

This workout routine is perfect for losing belly fat. As you get used to it, you’ll gain strength, endurance, and joint mobility. The best part is that these exercises are easy to do - even when you don’t feel like going to the gym - and don’t require any equipment.

Don’t obsess over your weight. Focus on moving more and eating healthy. That will help you lose weight, and keep it off for good.

