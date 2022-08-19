6 Best Warm-Up Stretches to Do before Swimming

When you approach the pool deck before your swimming practice or race, make sure you have done a good warm-up.

As with any workout, stretching and warming up are the best ways to prevent injury during swimming and other physical activities. Take the time to invest in a warm-up routine, and have fun at the same time.

Stretching before swimming should be an essential part of every swimming session. Besides increasing the range of motion, warming up muscles is a key component to speed up muscle recovery time. Take some time to try the following six stretches before your next swimming session or race:

Warm-Up Stretches for Swimmers

By following these exercises, swimmers can keep their body warm and ready to swim. More importantly, they should be able to avoid injuries caused by overstretching the muscles. Let's get started with the six best warm-up stretches for swimmers:

1) Lunge and Stretch

These killer swim warm-up stretches can help strengthen the hip flexors, which are heavily engaged during the breaststroke. Tight hip flexors are usual for those who sit for long periods or for those who cycle a lot.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Place your left foot forward and right foot back.

Bend your left knee so that it forms a 90-degree angle with the floor.

Keep an upright torso. Put your hands on your knees, and lean forward from the hips.

That should drive your hips forward, and you should feel a stretch in your hips, groin, and thighs.

Hold this position for 20 seconds or till you feel a release in the stretch. Switch legs, and repeat.

2) Torso Twist

It's important to warm up while swimming, be it freestyle or backstroke. After all, your core is largely at work when you swim.

To do a torso twist:

Stand with your legs and feet about a foot apart. Bend your knees slightly, and keep your core tight.

Look straight ahead, and extend both arms out from your sides, as if you were holding a bird in each hand.

Use your core muscles to start swinging your arms in a circle, bringing them above your head and behind your back, and switching directions after 20 seconds.

3) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are a great way to warm up your muscles before swimming. They stretch out and strengthen the muscles in the arms and legs at the same time.

To do this stretch:

Stand with your feet touching, hands at your sides, and palms facing downward.

Jump and spread your legs wide apart, and bring your hands over your head.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

4) Butt Kick

This warm-up stretch can help you get ready for the swimming season by working the muscles in your legs, thighs, and butt.

Here's how you do this stretch:

Jog in place, swinging your legs backward.

To put extra emphasis on the glutes, make sure the bottom of your foot strikes the lower part of your buttocks.

Do that for about ten minutes, taking short breaks if needed.

5) Skipping

Skipping can be a great way to get the body moving, and it's also an effective form of dynamic stretching before you swim.

Here's how to do skipping:

Find a jump rope, and skip for about two to four minutes, taking short breaks, if necessary.

Aim to take small jumps, not large ones, and maintain an even pace throughout.

6) Forward Lunge

Forward lunges are one of the best ways for a swimmer to warm up.

To do this stretch:

Stand up straight with your shoulders back, and place one foot in front of the other. Bend forward at the waist till both legs form a 90-degree angle.

Make sure the front leg is upright, and the knee is right above the ankle.

Keep in mind that the knee at the back shouldn't touch the floor.

Hold this position for a few seconds before switching legs.

Takeaway

Although many people engage in swimming as a form of exercise, not everyone is aware of the importance of warm-up stretches.

Too many people jump straight into the pool and start swimming, but you need to be careful that you take the time to do a good warm-up routine first. The good news is that stretches for swimming are quite easy and require little or no equipment.

If you have access to a pool, there can be no excuses for not starting to experience all the health benefits that can come your way by doing regular swimming workouts.

Dynamic stretching is the perfect way to get the body ready for a good swim. Take a few minutes before you head over to the pool. You'll be able to focus on swimming and have fun without wincing in pain, or worse, injuring yourself.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you perform warm-up stretches before swimming? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav