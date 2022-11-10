5 Kettlebell Exercises to Build a Leaner Physique

Kettlebell exercises work on all facets of fitness, including strength, endurance, and power. Exercises with kettlebells provide a lot of flexibility. You can use a couple of the exercises in your own routine or do them a few times a week for a special kettlebell workout.

The offset design of the kettlebell encourages greater strength and muscle growth. Unlike barbells, dumbbells, and other conventional bodybuilding tools, it requires the body to support its joints in a new way. This puts more strain on your muscles by requiring them to contract in a way other than how they normally would.

You can exercise all of your joints' ranges of motion with kettlebells. Because of the way kettlebells are made, your movements have more depth.

Compound exercises with many joints are better suited for kettlebell training than isolation exercises with a single joint.

Which Kettlebell Exercises are Best to Get Lean Physique

Here’s a list of some of the best kettlebell exercises to incorporate into your routine:

1) Ballistic row

The ballistic row is a great kettlebell exercise that targets the lats and your upper back. It helps to strengthen a solid hinge position and gain experience with position changes.

Here’s how to do it:

As you begin, place a kettlebell adjacent to the inside of one of your feet with your feet shoulder-width apart.

In order to squat down and pick up the kettlebell with one hand, hinge at your hips while maintaining a neutral spine. Before letting go, row the bell up until your elbow crosses your chest.

With your other hand, quickly grasp the kettlebell, then let it drift back toward the ground before rowing it back up.

Without allowing your torso to sway to one side, continue repeating this motion back and forth.

2) Anchored swings

This gives the well-known kettlebell swing a stylish twist. This kettlebell exercise targets your core, glutes, hamstrings, and shoulders while burning a ton of calories.

Here’s how to do it:

Put your feet shoulder-width apart when standing.

Hold a kettlebell in each of your hands, with your right arm extended down in front of your hips and your left arm extended out to the side.

With your right hand holding the kettlebell, swing it between your legs while leaning forward at the hips.

Then drive your glutes into action and swing your right arm straight out in front of you while raising it to chest height.

Throughout the entire action, keep your left arm out to the side.

Complete 5-10 reps.

3) Kettlebell push-ups

This kettlebell exercise is a variation of traditional push-ups. Extra abdominal, shoulder, and chest strength are needed for this type of push-up.

Instructions to follow:

Place two kettlebells roughly shoulder-width apart, on the floor.

Begin in the push-up position while holding the handles of each one.

Lower torso towards the floor while keeping the upper body tight, back straight, and engaged core.

Breathe and lift your body back up to the beginning position until your chest is level with the kettlebell handles.

Keeping your back straight, repeat 8-10 times.

4) Kettlebell thrusters

This powerful kettlebell exercise provides full-body movement. A front squat and an overhead press are combined to create a compound exercise that develops whole-body strength.

Here’s how to do it:

Carry two kettlebells (one in each hand) and take the squat position with a slight bend in your knees.

As you squat down, also bend your arms so that the kettlebells touch your shoulder.

Straighten your legs to stand up.

Simultaneously extend your arms so that kettlebells are raised over your head.

Continue to repeat the exercise 10-15 times.

5) Kettlebell snatch

This is one of the best kettlebell exercises as the majority of the muscles in your posterior chain are used during this motion, which calls for a wide range of motion.

Instructions to follow:

Position a kettlebell in the gap between your shoulders while you stand with your knees wider than shoulder-width.

You should squat down until both hands are in front of the kettlebell and your knees are bent 90 degrees.

With your legs extended, bring the kettlebell to your chin while bending your arms so that your elbows are parallel to the top of your head. Repeat while kneeling down.

Conclusion

You run the risk of losing control of the kettlebell if you select one that is too heavy or if your form is bad. Your neck, shoulders, or back may suffer serious injuries as a result of this. Begin by working with a seasoned trainer who can improve your technique before you cause damage.

Kettlebell exercises can be a terrific method to intensify your training. A greater number of calories will be burned in less time. Depending on the program, you might combine strength training with an aerobic exercise session.

