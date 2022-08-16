5 Lat Pulldown Exercise Basics for Men

For workout enthusiasts, the benefits of lat pulldowns tend to be many. Lats need to be the main area of emphasis while trying to develop an excellent body. For men, well developed lats produce an intimidating V-taper form. However, lat pulldowns are frequently an afterthought for many lifters. Most often, rows and deadlifts are prioritized.

The truth is that by neglecting the unique, muscle-building advantages the lat pulldown offers, you can be undermining the growth of your back. A pulldown is a workout to do if you want to develop enviable lats because proper form is tough to attain with pull-ups alone.

Let us take a look at the five most effective lat pulldown exercises that will help you better develop your physique.

Variations of Lat Pulldown Exercise

If you think the lat pulldown is too simple, try out these five variants that focus appropriately on your lats. Add these variants to your bodybuilding regime to go "back to the basics."

1) Standing lat pulldown

When you pulldown while standing, the exercise changes from a rigorous, locked-in-your-seat pulldown that focuses on the lats only to a version that involves more of the core. Additionally, you can benefit from a vertical and horizontal pull by angling your torso back while you row.

Here's how you can do it:

With one foot elevated on the edge of the seat in front of the lat pulldown equipment, grab the bar with a broad overhand grip, lean back about 30 degrees, and keep your other foot firmly planted on the floor.

By tightening your back muscles, you may draw a bar to your middle to lower chest while maintaining a stable torso.

Squeeze to feel the contraction, then gradually turn the motion around to get your arms back out in front of you.

Take a look at this video before you try it out:

2) Hammer Strength Reverse-Grip Lat Pulldown

Although a conventional cable lat pulldown can be used for this, the Hammer Strength version with weighted plates offers a smooth, fixed-path motion that feels similar to using free weights.

Here's how you may try the exercise:

Place your lower quads firmly between the pads when you sit on the seat.

Leaning back slightly, reach up and take an underhand grip on the machine's inner handles.

Pull both handles down at once until they almost touch your middle to lower chest while tightening your back muscles and pressing your shoulder blades together.

Slowly raise your arms out in front of you.

Check out this video to better understand how it's done:

3) Wide-grip Lat Pulldown

Your upper lats will be highlighted by the standard pulldown with a wide overhand grip. This maneuver will, therefore, help to create that coveted V-taper.

The instructions are pretty simple for this exercise:

Take an overhand grip on a pulldown bar that is outside of the shoulder width.

With your arms raised in the air and your torso straight, start by sitting with your knees tucked under the padding.

Pull the bar down until it reaches your upper chest while leading with your elbows and slowly bring it back to the starting position.

This tutorial will help you get a better idea:

4) One-Arm Lat Pulldown

One-arm pulldowns are unique from other exercises because they are unilateral, which encourages balanced growth from side to side. If one lat lags behind the other, performing one-arm pulldowns frequently will help the weaker side develop and catch up.

Check out the steps involved in this exercise:

Lat pulldown stations should have a D-handle attached to the cable.

Grab the handle with one hand while seated on the machine, keeping your torso straight and your palm facing your midline.

Place your non-productive hand on top of the knee pads.

Pull the handle straight down while keeping your elbow firmly bent until your hand is directly outside your chest. Bring your arms back to your sides slowly.

Once you've completed your reps, switch arms.

Watch this video to perfect the workout routine:

5) Straight-Arm Pulldown

Straight-arm pulldowns isolate the lats by practically completely disengaging the biceps, making them one of the few effective single-joint back exercises. The straight-arm variation targets the lower lats, just like reverse-grip pulldowns do.

Follow the instructions closely for best results:

Face a cable stack that has a straight bar attached to a high pulley while standing.

Step back a few feet to avoid having the weight rest on the stack as you hold the bar with a shoulder-width grip.

Start with the bar at your head, your arms outstretched with a tiny bend in the elbows, and a slight bend on the waist.

While keeping your arms out in front of you, tense your back muscles to draw the bar down until it reaches your thighs.

One count into holding the contraction, carefully bring the bar back to the beginning.

This video accurately depicts the whole routine:

Wrapping Up

To achieve the best results and create a stunning, well-toned back, alternate between a few of these modifications during each session. With so many fantastic possibilities, the lat pulldown will never seem boring again. Variations of conventional workouts can help prevent the dreaded strength plateaus.

