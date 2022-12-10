5 Leg Press Exercise Variations for the Lower Body

The leg press exercise is used to develop muscle and strength in your lower body, particularly the legs. This exercise can be done to target every muscle in the lower body, depending on how you perform it, in terms of your foot placement and foot width.

The good news is that alongside the traditional leg press, there are also a few leg press exercise variations that can be done to target your entire lower body, including hamstrings, glutes, and quads. Just like traditional leg press, the given variations too can work different muscles simultaneously and help you overcome muscle imbalances in your legs.

5 leg press exercise variations to target your lower body

Try out the given leg press exercise variations in your next lower body workout routine to attain their benefits:

1. Leg press using resistance bands

Leg press using resistance bands is one of the easiest leg press exercise variations to start your lower body training. It works the same muscles as a leg press on a machine, however, it’s much more convenient and beginner friendly.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your face up and lift your feet off the floor. Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and flex your feet with your toes pointing towards the ceiling.

Loop a resistance band around your feet and grab the ends. Now start pressing your feet against the band and continue to do it until your legs get straight.

Bend your knees to the start and repeat the exercise.

2. Narrow stance leg press

The narrow stance leg press is considered one of the most effective leg press exercise variations that train the inner and outer thighs along with the hip abductors. Training these muscles, particularly the hip abductors, is important for core and hip stability, and also helps ease hip, knee, and back pain.

To do this exercise:

Sit down on the leg press machine and position your legs on the platform in front of you. Keep your legs less than shoulder width distance with your toes pointed out. Ensure that your legs are around 4 inches or less apart and keep your back straight and against the pad at all times.

Now lower the safety bars and press the platform up until your legs get fully extended.

Lower the platform until your legs make a 90-degree angle.

Push only through your heels and use your quads to return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise.

3. Wide stance leg press

Wide stance leg press is among some of the best leg press exercise variations that add more emphasis to the adductors, which are the muscles that stabilize the hips and let you pull both your legs together.

To do this exercise:

Sit comfortably on the seat of the leg press machine. Ensure that your knees are in line with your feet and your hips are beneath your knees. Position your feet wider than your hip width and place your feet flat on the platform.

Remove the safety bar and start to lower the platform towards your chest while pressing your feet. Continue to lower it down until your knees get bent at a 90-degree angle. Press the platform back up and repeat the exercise.

Do not go too low as it can increase your chances of injuries.

4. Low stance foot placement

This is one of the best leg press exercise variations that isolates your quads. Low stance foot placement during leg press is considered an ideal substitution for squats, however, people with knee sensitivity should avoid this variation. This variation requires you to place your heels near the bottom of the platform, though you can modify your foot width according to your preferences and goals.

To do this exercise:

Sit down on the leg press machine and position your legs at the bottom of the platform in front of you. Keep your legs at shoulder width or hip-width distance depending on your preference. Lower the safety bars and press the platform up until your legs get fully extended.

Lower the platform until your legs make a 90-degree angle.

Push only through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise.

5. High stance leg press

This leg press variation is the best way to train your glutes and hamstrings. Higher foot placement engages your hamstrings and glutes more during exercise and is an ideal substitution for deadlifts.

To do this exercise:

Sit down on the leg press machine and position your legs at the top of the platform in front of you. Keep your legs at shoulder width or hip-width distance depending on your preference. Lower the safety bars and press the platform up until your legs get fully extended.

Lower the platform until your legs make a 90-degree angle.

Push only through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat the exercise.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the best leg press exercise variations that you can do to work on your entire lower body and keep your routine interesting and more effective. Remember that by modifying your foot placements and trying different variations, you can seriously work on achieving massive lower body strength.

The key to getting the most out of these leg press exercise variations, however, is to practice safely and by following the right technique and form.

