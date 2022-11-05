5 Low-Fiber Foods That Can Help You Lose Belly Fat

Low-fiber foods involve limiting the amount of fiber intake you consume each day.

For those who need to rest their digestive systems, a low-fiber, low-residue diet is recommended (gastrointestinal tract). Diets low in fiber and residue reduce the amount of waste food that must pass through the large intestine.

It might also be required to limit foods that leave residue, such as milk and milk products, in addition to avoiding high-fiber foods.

Can I Reduce Belly Fat with Low-Fiber Foods?

Losing belly fat is essential for greater health, not simply for esthetic reasons; belly fat raises the dangers of early mortality even in people who are at a healthy weight.

Exercise is undoubtedly the best option to lose belly fat. If you want to speed up the results, modifying your diet can help. Low-fiber foods may work for you.

Dietary fiber is a component of plant meals that cannot be digested. By limiting foods high in fiber, a low-fiber diet, also known as a low-residue diet, lowers the daily intake of fiber.

Although fiber is excellent for you, sometimes it can be hard for your digestive system to process.

Fiber comes in soluble and insoluble varieties. As it goes through the intestines, insoluble fiber can contain rough, hard particles that irritate them since it doesn't break down in the stomach. The soluble fiber draws water into the intestines, which then gels there.

Depending on why you're on a low-fiber diet, you can frequently eat foods that include a small amount of soluble fiber in modest quantities because the soft fiber gel doesn't aggravate the intestines in the same manner.

What Foods to Avoid in Low-Fiber Diet?

Although fiber is beneficial to health, some people may have trouble processing it via their digestive systems. Here is a list of some items to avoid if you are following a low-fiber diet since they stimulate bowel movements.

- Whole grain bread

- Wheat and wheat-based goods

- Dark rice

- uncooked, raw vegetables

- legumes such as lentils, kidney beans, baked beans, and chickpeas

- Legumes

- Nuts

- Lean meat

- Dry fruits and fruits

- Coffee-based beverages

What Can I Eat in Low-Fiber Diet to Reduce Belly Fat

Low-fiber foods are not the ideal choice, and they are typically recommended as a short-term meal plan to rest your digestive system. A low-fiber diet can include the following foods:

1) Fruits and vegetables

When following a low-fiber diet, fruits without seeds or peels should be avoided, such as honeydew melons, bananas, papaya, and watermelon. Cooked vegetables without seeds and peels are safe to eat. The finest vegetables for a low-fiber diet are like string beans, lettuce, cucumber, asparagus tips, and carrots.

2) Non-veg foods

When following a low-fiber diet, tender meats like pig, lamb, fish, and chicken are typically permitted. It's ideal to roast, stew, or braise them.

3) Diary products

People on low-fiber diets are recommended to limit their milk intake to no more than 2 cups when it comes to dairy products. The finest types of milk for this diet include soy milk, rice milk, almond milk, and lactose-free milk.

4) Cereals

Oatmeal, bran, granola, and cereals with nuts and dried fruits should all be avoided. Low-fiber foods list is advised to include refined grains composed of either corn or rice.

5) Desserts

Desserts like pies, biscuits, plain puddings, fruit juice lollipops, and custard are typically permitted in low-fiber foods, but any dessert that contains fruits and nuts should be avoided.

Conclusion

You can get advice from your doctor or nutritionist on whether low-fiber foods are ideal for you and how long you should stick to it. Make sure to gradually increase the amount of fiber in your diet while switching from a low-fiber diet to your usual diet, adding about 5 grams per week until you meet your recommended daily intake. Increasing dietary fiber should be done while drinking plenty of fluids.

