5 Low Sodium Recipes You Must Include In Your Meals

Eating healthy goes a long way

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – exercising is just half the picture when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Eating right is an extremely crucial factor too, and is undoubtedly the key to you remaining in the pink of health – sickness free et al.

The world is waking up to this realisation too. Proof of that is cola companies scrambling towards creating fruit drinks due to aerated drinks losing their fizz, chocolate makers cutting down their sugar content and junk food manufacturers cutting down the oil content in their foods and inching towards creating healthier offerings for their menus.

And when it comes to a dieter’s biggest enemy – sodium is surely at the top of the list, with its long-term effects highly harmful and sometimes even fatal. What are the effects of sodium, you ask? Well, some of its most harmful after-effects include heart disease, high blood pressure, a possible stroke, kidney failure, you name it.

The most worrisome fact is that Indians – often the youth – consume food with high salt content – a top carrier of sodium. And since salt is virtually everywhere, in junk food, in snacks, in our home preparations, etc., we’re all at a high risk of falling prey to sodium’s wrath.

That’s when a low sodium diet comes into play. Besides being extremely effective in helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle, low sodium foods aren’t your typical ‘bland’ diet fare, with many low sodium options being downright tasty. Oh, and low sodium foods also lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cirrhosis, etc. So, if you’re thinking of switching to a low sodium diet then you’re absolutely making the right choice.

Of course, with so many low sodium options out there, picking the right food is going to be a task, which is exactly what we’re here to help you with. So without further delay, let’s take a look at 5 low sodium recipes you must include in your meals.

#1 Granola Mix

Ingredients:

2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal (not instant)

1 heaped cup mixed nuts

1/4 cup mixed seeds (sunflower, poppy, pumpkin, sesame)

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

5 tablespoons maple syrup

About 3 tablespoons olive oil

1 and 1/2 cups dried fruit

Calories Per Serving: 184

Sodium Per Serving: 22 mg

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°. Put oatmeal, mixed nuts, mixed seeds, coconut, and cinnamon on a baking sheet. Stir well; smooth out. Drizzle with maple syrup and olive oil; stir. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Every 5 minutes or so take out and stir, then smooth down with a wooden spoon and put back in the oven. When granola is golden, remove from oven, mix in the dried fruit and let it cool. Serve with milk or yoghurt.

