5 Medicine Ball Exercises You Can Easily Do

Medicine Ball exercises can work wonders

That the world is rapidly becoming more and more health conscious is no secret. We live in a time where major cola makers and confectionary companies – huge profit makers in the decades gone by – are reporting losses due to consumers becoming increasingly health conscious and aware of the effects of these indulgences, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

So, if you’re thinking of going on a health trip, there’s no better time like now to start. However, working out means making some great sacrifices like junk food, desserts, fried foods, etc which you’ve grown accustomed to over the years, for the greater good. Working out is as much a mental test as it is a physical one, so don’t forget to condition yourself to the fullest.

Time is another big factor today too, as we now live in a world where 9-5 has moved over and given way to 24X7 jobs. However, if you really have the determination to get fit, then time is something you’ll have to create, even if it’s out of thin air. And who said that a gym and trainer are mandatories for getting fit? It’s perfectly possible to create time by working out at home with the right equipment.

And when it comes to home workout equipment, a medicine ball is right up there with the best. Not only are the proficient in toning various parts of your body as well as muscle coordination but also excellent when it comes to losing oodles of weight. Oh, and they’re inexpensive too! So, you won’t be going wrong if you invest in one. The exercises are pretty straightforward too. In fact, let’s take a look at 5 medicine ball exercises you can easily do.

#5 Medicine Ball Crunches

An excellent exercise for your core, medicinal ball crunches does well to enhance your balance during exercise. Not to mention it being a superb fat burning exercise. You’ll do well to master this great medicine ball workout as soon as possible.

Step 1: Lie on your back and bend your legs 90 degrees in a tabletop position while holding the ball overhead.

Step 2: Proceed with your crunch and place your ball on your ankles.

Step 3: Hold your position for a few seconds before reverting back to your original stance.

Important Tip: Begin with 2 sets of 10 reps.

