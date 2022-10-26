5 Most Underrated Ab Exercises For Men

There are hundreds of ab exercises out there, but not all of them will get you the same results. Some moves are less popular than others, but they'll help you get your six-pack faster than any other exercise. Here's what we recommend:

Reverse Crunch and 4 Other Underrated Ab Exercises For Men

1) Ab Wheel Rollout

The ab wheel rollout is one of the most underrated exercises for men. It's a great way to strengthen your core and build muscle so you can look ripped like Brad Pitt in Troy.

The exercise requires you to place your feet on the floor and roll the wheel out until your knees are bent at 90 degrees.

You should keep your back flat and core tight throughout this movement.

Push yourself back up to starting position by using only your abs.

Repeat that motion for three sets of 10 reps each.

2) Bicycle Crunch

Bicycle crunches are a great way to help you build your core strength. It also helps strengthen your lower back and improves posture, which can help reduce back pain. To do this exercise:

Lie on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Bring the right elbow towards your left knee as if cradling it.

Return to the start position and repeat for 30 seconds before switching sides (this is one repetition).

Repeat for three sets total or until failure. Rest for 60 seconds between sets if needed, then do it again.

3) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunches are one of the best ways to target your lower abs. This movement also works your hip flexors, which makes it a great way to improve your athletic performance and prevent injuries.

To do a reverse crunch, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Extend your arms above you with palms facing each other, or clasp hands behind your head for more resistance if needed.

Squeeze abs tight as you lift hips off the floor an inch or two, then slowly lower back down—keeping your core engaged throughout the entire movement!

No rest between reps; keep going until failure (you can always stop when form breaks down).

Reverse crunches can be done anywhere: at home, in bed before bedtime, or at the gym during warm-up or cooldown.

4) Cable Crunch

This is a good option for beginners as well as more advanced athletes. A cable crunch can be performed with a partner to make it more challenging and effective. This exercise is also an excellent way to build strength in your core, particularly in the lower back region.

If you have back pain or neck pain, this can be an effective way to relieve some of those symptoms while building strength simultaneously.

To do a cable crunch, find an overhead cable pulley, and hook it up with the rope attachment.

Select the weight of your choice and pull the weight down towards you.

Sit down on your knees and flex your torso as you pull the weight down. Round your back and bend forward, bringing the weight down with you.

Come back up and repeat this for as many reps as possible.

5) Hanging Leg Raise

The hanging leg raise is great for working the lower abdominals. Hanging leg raises are also an excellent way to work on your hip flexibility and strengthen your back muscles (the erector spinae).

To perform this exercise, hang from a bar with an overhand grip.

Lift your legs until they're parallel to the floor, then slowly lower them back down without touching the ground.

It's important not to swing or kick during this movement. If you need help keeping control of your legs, try placing one foot on top of the other and holding onto something sturdy like a barre or light dumbbells in addition to gripping with both hands.

The hanging leg raise is an excellent exercise that will build strength and endurance in those stubborn ab muscles.

Conclusion

You don't have to spend hours in the gym every day to reach your goal. When it comes to exercise, there are some things that you can do better than others. The good news is that these exercises don't take up much time and will help build more defined abs in less time than you would think possible.

Poll : How often do you train abs? 0-1x a week 2x a week 0 votes