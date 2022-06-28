How to Use a Leg Raise Tower/Dip Tower: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Leg Raise Tower is an excellent equipment if you want to build abs of steel. It has a chair-like frame and can help you work your core muscles and hips as well.

If you have access to this equipment at the gym or fitness centre, you must use it. The Leg Raise Tower can be used as a dip tower as well. If you do so, it can focus on your chest or triceps, depending on your body posture.

Correct form of using Leg Raise Tower

To work your core muscles, place your forearms on the padded armrests. Make sure your back and legs are stable, and engage your core for balance and more stability.

To exercise, inhale and pull your legs with your core muscles. Ideally, you should come to a point where your quads are parallel to the ground. Hold this position for two seconds, and lower your legs while keeping your core engaged.

Correct Form of Using Dip Tower

To use the equipment as a Dip Tower, you need to stand facing it. Hold the support provided near the padded armrests, and lift yourself off the ground.

Bend your legs backwards from your knees while balancing your body with your arms. If you move down straight and push your body upwards, your triceps will be the primary focus point. However, if you slightly bend forward, and move your body down before pushing it upwards, your chest muscles will come into play.

You can use the equipment as a dip tower on tricep and chest days as finisher exercises.

Benefits of Using Leg Raise Tower and Dip Tower

When you’re using the equipment for core muscles, it not only works in the abdominal muscles but also works on the external obliques and the hip flexors.

Moreover, hanging leg raises are an isolation movement that specifically focuses on your core muscles. Such exercises are important for the growth of the muscle group.

Meanwhile, when used as a Dip Tower, you’re enabling an isolated movement on your triceps and helping the muscle group grow. Also, using the machine as a Dip Tower usually means it’s a bodyweight movement, which are important for increasing strength and muscle endurance.

Tips to Use Leg Raise Tower/Dip Tower

The idea of using the equipment is to have balance and stability. Therefore, whenever you use it, your arms and core will endure quite a bit of pressure.

Keep your arms steady while keeping your core engaged. Additionally, keep your back straight, and try not to swing back and forth during the dips.

Common Mistakes when Using Leg Raise Tower or Dip Tower

There are some mistakes that you must be wary of when using the equipment:

Core disengaged

As mentioned earlier, your core muscles play an important role in stability. So, regardless of which way you’re using the machine, you have to keep your core engaged. Otherwise, neither will your abdominal muscles be worked, nor can you stop your body from swinging.

Not controlling your breathing

The time during which you inhale and exhale determines how well you’re able to do the movements. As these are bodyweight movements, you need to inhale when lifting your legs for core muscles, and exhale when you’re lowering your legs.

Meanwhile, when you’re doing dips, inhale when you’re lowering your body, and exhale when you’re pushing yourself back up.

