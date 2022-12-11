5 No-Weight Trapezius Exercises to Stabilize Your Shoulders

Most trapezius exercises such as shrugs, deadlifts, and rack pulls require a large amount of weight and access to high-end gyms. However, that does not mean you cannot grow your traps through bodyweight movements in the comfort of your home.

Nothing exudes a masculine, powerful vibe like strong, mountainous traps. If you want your back to be more defined, minimize shoulder injuries, avoid back pain, and improve posture, you need to prioritize training the upper, middle, and lower trapezius muscles. That can be done by doing the following bodyweight trapezius exercises.

Bodyweight Trapezius Exercises for Shoulders

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Lying Y-Raise

If you're a beginner struggling to form a good mind-muscle connection with the trapezius muscles, start off with this exercise.

Instructions:

Lie down prone on the floor with your arms in front of you in a 'Y' shape.

Lift your upper chest off the floor.

To engage your traps, raise your arms off the floor as high as possible.

The knees, feet, and head should be on the floor.

Hold the contraction for 2-3 seconds, and feel the burn in the trapezius.

Return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Angel and the Devil

This exercise lives up to its name. If you're training at home, add it to your list of trapezius exercises. While it looks and sounds easy, try it out to hit all three parts of the trapezius.

Instructions:

Liedown prone on the floor.

Raise your arms in front of you in a praying position, with the chest off the floor.

Use an arc-like motion to bring the arms towards your lower back. The arms should rotate as you go back.

As you reach the lower back, the forward pointing fingers should be pointing to your back, with the palms facing up.

The trapezius muscles should go through scapular retraction, depression and elevation - all in a single movement.

Return to the starting position by reversing the movement.

Repeat. Aim for quality reps, focusing on the contraction.

3) Pull-up Shrug

This is a combination of two effective movements - the pull-up and the shrug. Trapezius exercises such as this one can also help increase your pull-up numbers while strengthening the upper back.

Instructions:

Hang on to a pull-up bar using a double overhand grip.

Brace your core, and engage it.

Without bending the elbows, use your traps to pull your body upwards.

Hold the contaction for one to two seconds.

Lower down slowly to the starting position.

Repeat.

4) Wall Handstand Push-up

Any kind of handstand puts immense stress on the upper back and traps to ensure proper stabilization. Add wall handstand push-ups to your arsenal of trapezius exercises to spark new gains and develop balance and flexibility.

Instructions:

Placing your hands at shoulder-width, perform a handstand against the wall.

Engage your core, glutes, and lower body muscles.

From this position, bend your elbows, and lower your head as close to the floor as possible.

Extend your arms by contracting the scapulae, and return to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Inverted Row

Looking to train your lats, traps, and grip strength with just your bodyweight? If so, definitely add inverted rows to your bucket of trapezius exercises. It's ideal for beginners and can be done at home with just a sturdy table.

Instructions:

Grab the edges of a sturdy table using your palms.

Use an overhand grip to grab the table.

Squeeze your glutes, and brace your core muscles..

The head, shoulders, hips, legs, and feet should be in a straight line.

Pull yourself up till the chest makes contact with the table.

Lower down slowly, focusing on contracting the back muscles and traps.

Takeaway

Kick your workout routine up a notch by including the aforementioned trapezius exercises. These movements are ideal for beginners and trainees rehabilitating from an injury. They can also help develop outstanding shoulder stability and overhead strength.

Poll : 0 votes