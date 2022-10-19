5 Oblique Exercises for Women to Get Toned Waist

If you’re wanting to get rid of your love handles, you’ve come to the right place. Love handles aren't something that will vanish overnight, but it's not that they cannot be removed altogether. You need to put in the hard work to watch your waist take shape and become toned.

Before you do exercises to help tone your waist, you need to understand the process of fat loss. It’s absolutely impossible to lose fat from a particular area (called spot reduction) using specific exercises.

When you lose weight, you cut fat overall. You can use oblique exercises to tone the muscles and allow them to take shape as you continue to cut fat.

Oblique Exercises for Toned Muscles

The following are five top oblique exercises that can be included by women in their core workout to get toned muscles:

1) Russian Twist

This is a rather common oblique exercises. To do a Russian twist, sit on a mat with your feet firmly on the ground and bent from the knees. Use an obstacle or bar to lock your ankles for support.

You can either use a weight or not. To do the exercise, turn towards the right from your hips, and ensure that your hands come beside your hips on the right side. From there, use your hips to turn towards the left, and your hands must come to your left side.

Move only from the hips, and keep the rest of the body as stable as possible. You cannot build the oblique muscles if you’re using your upper body for each half rotation.

2) Heel Tap

To do heel taps, lie on the mat with your feet firmly on the ground, and bend from the knees. Slightly raise the head from the neck, and keep the pressure on your shoulder blades.

Bend towards the right from your hips, and touch the right heel with your right finger tips. Bend towards the left to touch the left heel with your fingertips. Keep tapping your right and left heel simultaneously but with a controlled motion. Use only the obliques for motion and not the shoulders or arms.

3) Side Bending

This is a comparatively easy oblique exercise. To do a side bending, hold a moderately heavy dumbbell in your right hand, and keep your left hand behind your head.

Bend towards the right till you feel a stretch on your left side around the hips. Once you feel that stretch, use the same oblique muscles to pull yourself back to the starting position.

Do at least 12-15 reps on the right before repeating on the left.

4) Oblique Crunch

To do oblique crunches, lie on the mat with your feet firmly on the ground and bent from the knees. Keep your left hand behind your head and right hand beside your torso.

To do the exercise, crunch towards the right side using your oblique muscles. This oblique exercise will help you work on one side at a time. Do at least 10-12 reps on your right before moving to your left.

5) Cross-body Mountain Climber

To do a cross-body mountain climber, move to a shoulder plank position. Bring your left knee towards your right elbow, and as your left leg moves to the starting position, take your right knee towards your left elbow.

Do this exercise for your right and left side simultaneously. This is one of the best oblique exercises to improve muscle endurance and stamina as well.

Bottom Line

When you’re focusing on the best oblique exercises, don't forget to work on the other parts of the core. It’s important to work on those muscles too, as you want to properly develop the entire muscle group as opposed to developing only one part.

