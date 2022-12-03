5 Pilates Exercises For Strong and Healthy Legs

Pilates, which is a form of exercise that focuses on core and body strength, can help you build strong, flexible muscles.

It's more than just an exercise that uses evolved yoga poses. Pilates is very effective in helping carve out a strong, chiseled lower body, that lays emphasis on strength, function, and aesthetic value. The exercises in this article will help you improve your legs and keep them healthy and strong.

Leg Circles and Other Pilates Exercises For Strong Legs

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Leg circle

Leg circles are a great exercise to strengthen the hamstrings and glutes.

They're done as follows:

Lie on your back, and bring your legs up off the ground.

Bend your knees, and bring them up, forming an inverted 'V' shape.

Raise one leg above you. Keeping your foot pointed outwards, rotate it clockwise.

You should feel tension on both sides of your hamstrings as they contract during this exercise; if not, try doing it with more speed or range of motion till they do.

Bring the toes back to neutral, and repeat ten times on both sides before switching legs and repeating on the other for 20 total reps.

Emily the Fitness Fanatic @emilyfitnessfan

#2 Scissor

This exercise improves cardiovascular health due to increased blood flow (and therefore oxygen) in these areas, strengthens muscles, lowers risk of injury because of increased flexibility in joints through range-of-motion, and reduces risk of knee pain or injury.

To do the scissor exercise:

Lie on your back with your feet flat and slightly apart.

Raise your straight arms above your head.

Lft one leg off the ground, and bring it towards you before lowering it again and pressing it into the floor.

Repeat the movement by alternating legs.

#3 Glute bridge

This is one of the most commonly taught Pilates mat exercises. The glute bridge is performed by lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mat, hip-width apart.

Proceed as follows:

Clasp your hands behind your head to support your neck in a neutral position.

Engage your abdominals, and press your pelvis towards the ceiling till it's higher than flat on the mat (don't overextend).

Hold for 3-5 seconds before returning to the starting position.

#4 Side leg lift

Side leg lifts are great for targeting the obliques and lower abs.

To do it:

Lie on your side with both legs straight, and place one hand on the floor in front of you for support.

Lift the leg furthest from the floor up off the ground by stretching it out and bringing it back down again.

Repeat the motion for 15-20 reps before switching sides.

#5 Lateral lunge

This is a good exercise to start out with if you're just beginning with Pilates exercises or working on building up strength after an injury or surgery.

Do it as follows:

Stand on one foot, holding onto something steady, if needed (such as an exercise ball).

Step sideways into a lunge position so that one leg is bent at 90 degrees and coming towards the opposite knee, while the other remains straight behind you at 90 degrees.

Hold for five seconds before switching sides.

Takeaway

Pilates is a great way to build strong, flexible muscles. It can also improve balance, mobility, and flexibility. The key is to work out regularly with proper form and intensity for your fitness level.

