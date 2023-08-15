5 popular American snacks that make you fat & 5 you can eat without guilt      

American snacks are considered one of the best snacks in the world and for good reasons. They are ready-to-eat, super delicious, and easily available in almost all grocery stores. Even gas stations and hospitals have vending machines that are filled with crackers, potato chips, doughnuts and more.

But it is also important to note that these snacks contain lots of added sugar, preservatives, and fat, which may lead to weight gain if consumed in excess. In fact, some American snacks are so unhealthy that they not only lead to weight gain but potentially contribute to a variety of illnesses, including heart problems and some types of cancers.

Therefore, for all these reasons, it is important to know which American snacks should you eat and avoid to maintain your overall weight and health.

5 American snacks that cause weight gain

Here’s a list of five snacks that make you fat:

1. Cookies

Cookies are unhealthy snacks. (Photo via Unsplash/Vyshnavi Bisani)

Cookies are one of the most popular American snacks. They are available in different flavors and are loved by people of all age groups.

When it comes to health factors, however, cookies are quite unhealthy because they contain excessive amounts of sugar, fat, refined flour and artificial fragrances. Additionally, they are high in calories and contain approximately 200 or more calories in a single serving.

2. Potato chips

Potato chips contain lots of fat. (Photo via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

Potato chips are another very popular choice of snack that is loved by Americans. But, just like cookies, potato chips are also unhealthy and are loaded with refined carbs, excessive salt, and fat.

In fact, studies have shown that regular consumption of potato chips can contribute to unhealthy weight gain, bloating and gas.

3. French fries

French fries are loaded with salt. (Photo via Pexels/Dzenina Lukac)

A Harvard research study suggests that French fries are linked to additional 3 kgs of weight gain in the course of four years. This is because this beloved snack is made through a harmful process and is loaded with calories that can cause weight gain.

Since French fries are deep fried, researchers believe that the method involved produces a carcinogenic compound that is linked to belly fat.

4. White bread

White bread is highly-refined. (Photo via Pexels/Cats Coming)

White bread is also among some unhealthy American snacks that can make you really fat and bloated. Even doctors suggest that you must avoid this highly-refined product as it can increase abdominal fat and cause other health concerns, too.

5. Breakfast cereals

Breakfast cereals contain sugar. (Photo via Pexels/Flo Dahm)

Breakfast cereals are loaded with added sugar, calories, artificial flavorings as well as fragrances. Some varieties of these American snacks have more than 13 grams of sugar and are highly refined and processed, which means they have no nutrition and have enough unhealthy components to make you fat and sick.

What you should eat instead?

While the aforementioned American snacks are unhealthy and possesses a great risk to health, there are a few snacks you can eat without worrying about health risks.

Here are the top five American snacks you can eat without guilt:

1. Apple and peanut butter

Apple and peanut butter is a healthy snack. (Photo via Pexels/Denis Liendo)

If you are on the go and want an easy snack to munch on, opt for apple and peanut butter. Easy to make and delicious, this healthy snack will benefit your health and also keep you full for a long time.

Just slice an apple and enjoy it with a tablespoon of peanut butter. However, just make sure the butter doesn’t contain any added sugar, oil or salt.

2. Trail mix

Trail mix is a nutritious snack option. (Photo via Pexels/João Jesus)

Trail mix is among the best American snacks that are super healthy and filling and won’t contribute to added pounds. It is made with dried fruits, seeds, and nuts, making it a nutritional snack option. The trail mix is high in protein, contains a good amount of fibre, and is heart-healthy, too.

3. Popcorn

Air-fried popcorns are healthy. (Photo via Pexels/Felipe Cardoso)

Popcorn is another delicious snack that you can have any time, provided it doesn’t contain additional toppings like butter or cheese and is made in a healthier way at home. Instead of frying popcorn in oil, air-fry it and also go easy on salt and other seasonings.

4. Granola bars

Granols bars are nutritious. (Photo via Pexels/Annelies Brouw)

Craving for something sweet that’s also healthy? Go for granola bars, even better, make one at home. Packed with nutritious ingredients like oats, seeds, peanut butter, and nuts, these delicious bars are a perfect snack to satisfy your cravings.

If you are getting granola bars from the store, make sure to avoid one that contains carbs and sugar.

5. Kale chips

Kale chips are a healthier option. (Photo via Pexels/alleksana)

Instead of potato chips and fries, opt for healthier versions like kale or banana chips that are low in calories and carbs. Kale, in particular, is known as a super green vegetable that offers plenty of health benefits, including preventing diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Kale chips are crispy and tasty and you can munch on them without worrying about gaining weight.

So, now that you know about these healthy and delicious American snacks, get your hands on them and have a happy snacking. But, still, be cautious of your portion size and do not overindulge in these. Eat everything in moderation to keep your weight and health in check.