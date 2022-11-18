5 Powerful Pre-Workout Snack Ideas to Fuel Your Body

Pre-workout snacks can provide readily available energy before you hit the gym and give you the best results, whether it's muscle gain or endurance.

Working out with an empty stomach can lead to exhaustion, and not every gym-goer can afford to buy costly pre-workout supplements. To overcome this problem, you can prepare some very easy, tasty, and amazing snacks to keep you energetic for a gym session.

The recipes mentioned in this article include several foods known to have beneficial properties.

Best pre-workout snack recipes

Here are five interesting recipes for a quick snack before working out:

1) Crunchy roasted trail mix

Nuts and seeds contain healthy fats and fibers. They can be carried in gym bags for an instant pre-workout snack.

Ingredients

1 cup of almonds, chopped

1 cup of walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup of pumpkin seeds

Procedure

Roast the nuts and seeds in a dry pan under low flame slowly.

Let the mixture cool down and store it in an airtight container.

2) Power-packed yogurt smoothie

Yogurt is a type of fermented product made from milk. Some varieties of yogurt are more concentrated in nutrients.

Yogurt is a high-protein low-carb food, which can aid in weight loss. Fresh yogurt can provide good amounts of zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and phosphorus. Fermentation is done using a friendly bacteria known as Bifidobacteria.

The following recipe is a tasty combination of yogurt and berries. This is a simple recipe and can be prepared in no time:

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tsp of stevia as a sweetener

a pinch of salt

berries (any, seedless)

Procedure

Take the curd in a blender. Add sweetener, and mix well.

Add the berries, and blend them using the slow option. Add ice cubes.

Pour into a tall jar, and top with more berries for an amazing pre-workout snack.

3) Guilt-free chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are a low-carb, keto-friendly food known for their weight-loss benefits. They contain good amounts of dietary fiber and are among the best foods that help with constipation. They're also beneficial for the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

Here's a quick recipe for an amazing pre-workout snack:

Ingredients

2 tbsps chia seeds

1/2 cup cold milk

1 tsp stevia as a sweetener

Berries and nuts (roasted) for topping

Procedure

Add milk and sweetener to the chia seeds in a container. Mix well, and remove any lumps with a whisk.

Cover the container well, and let it rest in the refrigerator overnight.

Top with berries and roasted nuts for a quick snack.

4) Classic scrambled eggs

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals, including zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B12. Eggs are among the best foods to boost brain and memory. Egg yolks contain healthy fats and good cholesterol that are essential for the body.

Scrambled eggs can easily be prepared for a quick pre-workout snack. Fresh whole eggs should be used for better texture. Eggs are naturally carb-free and are ideal for a keto diet, a paleo diet, or a carnivore diet.

Ingredients

2-4 large eggs

1 teaspoon of milk

Extra-virgin olive oil or butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Mixed herbs for the garnish

Instructions

Crack the eggs into a bowl, and add the milk. Whisk until smooth.

Brush the pan with olive oil, or melt a little butter. Bring to medium heat.

Pour in the eggs, and allow them to cook for a few seconds. Use a spatula to stir it slowly for a soft texture. Continue cooking over medium-low heat.

Scrape out any egg sticking to the sides or the bottom of the pan.

Remove the pan from the heat while the texture is still soft.

Season with salt and freshly ground pepper, and garnish with the mixed herbs.

5) Refreshing fruit salad

Fruits contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They can be taken as a pre-workout snack for proper hydration and energy.

Ingredients

guavas

berries

apples

bananas

lime juice

Procedure

Cut the fruits in small pieces.

Add a pinch of salt.

Drizzle some lime juice for a refreshing salad.

Takeaway

The aforementioned easy and simple recipes can provide the required energy for a workout without making you feel heavy. It's recommended to have a pre-workout snack at least 30 minutes before a workout session.

