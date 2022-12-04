5 Pregnancy Yoga Poses for Back Pain

Pregnancy is a magical time in every woman's life. Everyone is making a fuss over you, and you're invigorated and enchanted by the thought of bringing new life into the world.

It's true, though, that pregnancy can be quite tough for expecting mothers. The body go through changes you never envisaged, doing its best to accommodate and nourish the baby growing inside you. The hormones are raging; the body reacts weirdly to foods you've always loved, and you're peeing more frequently than ever.

As mentally challenging as pregnancy can be, it also comes with its fair share of physical difficulties. For instance, many expecting moms find that their backs are more stressed than ever, owing to the baby bulge pressuring their spine. It also cannot be comfortable to sleep on your back all the time.

For that reason, we've curated a list of yoga poses that can help relieve back pain during pregnancy. You can also check out our list of prenatal yoga poses for the first trimester.

Seated Side Bend and Other Pregnancy Yoga Poses to Alleviate Back Pain

Check out the following five yoga poses that can help alleviate back pain during pregnancy:

1) Seated Side Bend

Side bends are an excellent way to relieve tension from the back. This pose is especially good to perform during pregnancy, as it's a supported pose (you will be seated comfortably on the floor). Stretching the obliques and the muscles in the spinal column with this pose can destress the muscles and keep them healthy.

Instructions:

Begin by sitting up straight in a comfortable position with your legs crossed or folded or stretched in front of you.

You may keep your right hand comfortably on the ground.

As you straighten your left arm and bend to the right, keep your upper body rotating and open while looking up at your left hand.

Lower onto your right forearm for support as you slant your body to the side.

Repeat on the opposite side.

2) Standing Forward Bend

The standing forward bend is another classic, tried-and-tested pose to relieve lower back tension.

The pose is safe to perform during pregnancy; the only thing you need to modify is your standing stance. You will need to keep your legs wider apart than usual to make space for the baby in your womb and to accomodate your lower back.

Instructions:

With your knees slightly bent (to avoid locking them) and hips level, stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart.

Keep your knees loose as you bend forward at the waist, allowing your head to fall towards the mat.

Holding onto your elbows with opposite hands to lengthen the spine.

Don't worry about exerting extra effort to get to the ground.

Change the grip of your arms so that the opposing arm crosses on top after taking a few deep breaths.

3) Modified Pigeon Pose

The pigeon pose is an excellent stretch to reduce stiffness in the back, hips, and hamstrings. It's often used by athletes and sportspeople to loosen up their muscles.

During pregnancy, the modified pigeon pose is generally considered safe to be performed. However, you should always take medical advice and opinion before beginning a prenatal yoga practice. It's also helpful to join a prenatal yoga class where you will be doing yoga under close supervision.

Instructions:

Sit on a chair to perform the modified pigeon pose. Inhale, and place your right foot gently on your left thigh.

With your palms facing up, place your hands on your bent right leg.

Breathe out. Bend forward slowly, slipping your arms forward. Maintain a straight spine and neck. As you stoop forward, keep your back straight.

For a few breaths, maintain the position. Your spine, right hip, and groin should all feel stretched. Inhale, and slowly raise your body back up.

Put your right foot back on the ground slowly. Relax. Inhale, and set your left foot atop your right thigh. Exhalem and slowly lean forward.

Breathe normally. Maintain a straight spine and neck.

Inhale, and slowly raise yourself back up. Reset your left foot on the floor.

4) Malasana

The yogi squat is an excellent yoga position for opening up the hips, stretching the inner thighs, and improving posture. During pregnancy, you can easily perform the modified version of the yogi squat with yoga blocks, which can also help you get a deeper stretch.

Instructions:

Keep your legs extended in front of you as you sit.

Kneel down one leg at a time, keeping your feet a little wider than hip-width apart and close to your seat.

Put weight on your feet, and get up from the seat to squat down to a low, wide position.

Maintain a straight back while bowing your head in prayer and placing your hands together between your knees.

If that's uncomfortable, perform a supported squat using a block (the block should rest under your butts).

5) Modified Balasana

Here comes another asana that's extremely easy and deeply relaxing to perform. During pregancy, you will need to perform the modified version of the balasana, which is as easy as the usual asana.

All you need to do is open your knees wide enough to accomodate your baby bump. Also, make sure that you're not in any discomfort while bending over.

Instructions:

Kneel on the ground placing your buttocks on your heels, big toes touching the ground, and knees spread wider than hip-width.

Allowing your body to pass between your knees, slowly lower your chest to the mat.

Put your arms alongside your body, with your palms up if that feels more comfortable or extend arms overhead, touching your forehead with the mat.

Stay in this pose for as long as you want, anywhere between 30 seconds to 2 minutes.

Takeaway

The aforementioned poses have been especially curated for the delicate period of pregnancy.

However, it's advised to consult your gynecologist before beginning a pre-natal yoga practice, as pregnancy can be different for everyone according to their body type. It's also advisable that you join a prenatal yoga class, where you can easily do yoga under the supervision of an expert.

