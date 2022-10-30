6 Pregnancy Yoga Poses to Boost Energy and Health

Staying energetic and active can offer all kinds of amazing physical and mental benefits while pregnant. Unless the doctor has advised you to complete bed rest, gentle forms of exercise such as yoga can be incredibly healthy for you and your baby as well. Prenatal yoga can be perfectly healthy because it combines stretching, strengthening and breathing, and brings mindfulness to a daily level.

Incorporating some simple and safe yoga moves into your routine can help ease fatigue and tiredness that are often present during all trimesters because of all the physical and emotional changes. While exercise might feel intimidating for some mums-to-be, a few minutes of gentle yoga practice can indeed help boost your energy and health.

Pregnancy yoga poses to stay energetic and healthy

The following yoga asanas not only work for your physical health but promote mental health too. These poses offer relaxation throughout your body, ease certain pregnancy symptoms, such as constipation, lower back pain, gas, etc., and most importantly, help you stay positive and happy throughout your pregnancy journey.

For each of the poses discussed below, however, just be sure to move slowly, breathe easily and listen to your body. Stop immediately when anything feels uncomfortable or painful.

Here's a look at a few pregnancy yoga poses:

1. Easy pose

Benefits:

The easy pose, also called Sukhasana, is a gentle hip opener that also promotes a sense of ease and helps you stay energetic throughout the day.

Instructions:

Start the pose seated with your legs crossed in a way that’s most comfortable for you. For added support, you may also sit with your back against a wall.

Sit up tall and keep your spine straight. Lengthen your neck muscles and allow your shoulders to relax.

Place your hands on your knees and close your eyes. Breathe easily and stay in this posture for a few seconds.

2. Downward-facing dog pose

Benefits:

The downward-facing dog pose, or Adho Mukha Svanasana in Sanskrit, offers a gentle stretch to the back of your body, eases back pain, and helps bring fresh blood to the brain, thereby promoting relaxation and easiness during pregnancy.

Instructions:

Start in a tabletop position on a yoga mat with your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees positioned at hip distance.

Lift your hips with your arms and legs straight and ensure that your knees aren’t locked.

If it feels more comfortable, you may stand with a wider stance.

Stay in this posture for a few breaths and ensure that your gaze is directly on your toes.

3. Garland pose

Benefits:

Constipation and gas are two common issues during pregnancy. Practicing the garland pose, also called Malasana, can help aid these problems and also prevent them from coming back. This pose is also a great hip opener that boosts the range of motion of the hips as well.

Instructions:

Standing with your feet wide and arms in the front, squat down until your hips hover above the floor.

Squat as low as possible but ensure that the position is comfortable.

Stay in Malasana for a few breaths and relax.

4. Pigeon pose

Benefits:

Lower back pain is another very common and frustrating problem during pregnancy. The pigeon pose, also called Kapotasana in yoga, is perfect for alleviating lower back tension. In addition, this pose is super relaxing and offers a sense of easiness and relaxation.

Instructions:

Start the pose on all fours with your shoulders and hips over your wrists and knees respectively. Slide your left leg forward so that your left knee come towards your left wrist and your left foot comes directly toward your right wrist.

Move your right leg down towards the floor and extend it slowly behind you while keeping your right foot relaxed and right leg rotated internally. Just ensure that your right leg is behind you, and not angled out to the right side.

If possible, come on your forearms and join hands in a prayer position. Lower your head to touch your thumbs. But if that feels uncomfortable, remain upright while being careful and do not put pressure on your lower back.

Stay in this position for a few breaths and then sit up and repeat the movement on the other side.

5. Triangle pose

Benefits:

The triangle pose, also called Trikonasana in Sanskrit, offers a burst of energy and helps relieve back and neck tension.

Instructions:

Start the pose in a standing position. Step right foot forward and widen your stance. Keep right knee straight so that your leg isn’t bent.

Angle the back foot for more stability and open your hips by slowly rotating your torso from the midsection to the left.

Reach your right arm down towards the right ankle and then reach your left arm up above your shoulder.

Hold the posture for a few breaths.

6. Butterfly pose

Benefits:

The butterfly pose, also called Bandha Konasasana, helps enhance blood circulation to the pelvic floor and relieve tension in the inner thighs and legs.

Instructions:

Begin in a seated position with your legs outstretched. Bring the soles of your feet together and bend your knees while keeping your heels close to your body.

Relax your inner thighs and grab your feet with both hands.

Now slowly move your knees up and down, using your elbows to press down gently.

Takeaway

Aside from the aforementioned poses, breath work also plays an important part in pregnancy yoga, which can potentially help you connect with your baby. While these asanas are safe and effective for boosting your energy and overall health, it is still best to consult your doctor to determine risks and precautions.

