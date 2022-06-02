How To Do Pelvic Clock in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

The pelvic clock in Pilates is a very subtle exercise that can be done on a mat or any flat surface where you engage your pelvic floor and abdominal muscles. This is a beginner-level exercise that is suitable for almost everyone.

When done correctly, the pelvic clock in Pilates can help enhance your stretch, help you learn and undertake more complicated workouts, and improve your overall performance while practicing more challenging exercises.

To understand this exercise, imagine there is a clock on the lower part of your abdomen. At the belly button is the 12 o’clock and at the top of your pubic bone is the 6 o’clock. The 3 and the 9 o’clock are at your hip bones.

How to perform the pelvic clock in Pilates in the correct form?

Lie straight on your back, keep your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Make sure your knees, hips, and ankles are all in one straight line. Your toes should be pointing away from you, and your back should be in a neutral position.

Relax your shoulders and neck, and bring your shoulders away from your ears.

You can keep your head on a pillow or support your neck with a neck roll.

Put your hands together in a way that the fingertips of your index fingers are touching. Place them on your belly in a way that the tips of all your fingers rest on the top of your pubic bone. Your thumbs should be near your navel. Doing this will help you easily feel your pelvis moving.

Breathe easily and engage your abdominal muscle and your belly button to your spine. This will make a pelvic tilt, and the clock will not go at your navel (12 o’clock) position and up at your pubic bone (6 o’clock position).

As you inhale, use your abdominal muscles to rotate the clock to the side so that the 3 o’clock hip position gets lower. Continue to move around the clock and tilt your pelvis until the pubic bone (6 o’clock) position becomes the lowest. This will make a slight arch in your lower back area.

As you exhale, bring the 9 o’clock hip position down and the navel (12 o’clock) position to the lowest again.

Repeat the movement in the opposite direction.

Continue at least 3 reps and then reverse.

As you move, you may notice your back getting tighter on one side and your abdominal muscles getting engaged more easily on either side. You must make sure to keep breathing easily and allow the movement to be slow and smooth. Remember that the pelvic clock in Pilates is an exercise where the inner attention and the release of that tension are the only things that’ll make the biggest difference for you.

Common mistakes to avoid

To make the most out of this Pilates move, avoid the following mistakes:

Bending your back

Don’t bend your back too much when it is in the 6 o’clock position.

Unnecessarily using other muscles

When practicing the pelvic clock in Pilates, focus on using just your abdominal muscles to initiate every movement. Although other muscles will also be involved when tilting your pelvis at 6 o’clock, your abdominal muscles are the major movers of this exercise.

The benefits of the pelvic clock in Pilates

The primary benefit of performing a pelvic clock in Pilates is focusing inside and learning to slow down. Subtle movements like these build the basics for learning how to engage your abdominal muscles and position your pelvis. Also, if you have muscular imbalances in your abdomen and back, this exercise can help reveal the issue. Muscular imbalances occur from standing or sitting for long durations, back pain, carrying heavy bags on one side, and poor posture. This exercise helps you become aware of such imbalances.

During pregnancy, mainly, the pelvic clock in Pilates might be used to create an awareness of your pelvis and help you prepare for contractions and labor.

Bottom line

The pelvic clock in Pilates is safe and effective for everyone unless you have any pain or problems in your back. This exercise can also be effective for early pregnancy but not for later trimesters. However, it is recommended to consult your doctor before attempting it to ensure safety.

