How to Do the Open Leg Rocker in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The open leg rocker in Pilates, also known as a rocker with open legs, is an exercise that largely targets the abs and also works on hamstrings, glutes, obliques and lower back, but to a lesser degree. Moreover, it also helps improve your spinal mobility and balance.

This Pilates exercise provides practitioners with the opportunity to perform using control between their lower and upper abdominal muscles. When doing this workout, you’ll also need to keep your abs engaged and in a deep scoop position, and maintain a deep breathing technique.

How to perform the open leg rocker in Pilates? Correct form and technique

As this is a mat exercise, it can be performed anywhere and anytime.

Instructions to follow:

Start by stretching your spine as this will help centre your body and give a good stretch to your spine and hamstrings.

Now sit down straight and extend your legs at a shoulder-width distance. Bend your feet and do not lock your knees.

Slowly inhale and then stretch out through the sides of your back using your fingers.

As you exhale, reach forward and touch your toes and curl your spine. You may also touch the floor and then release it.

Bend your knees, gently pull in your abs and reach to hold your ankles. If this makes you uncomfortable, you may simply hold your calves.

Extend one leg and balance yourself between your tailbone and sit bones. Keep your abs activated throughout the duration of this movement.

Simultaneously, extend your other leg and make sure your legs are at a shoulder –distance apart.

Gently inhale and rollback.

Use a deep scoop position of the abs and propel your roll back to your shoulders.

Make sure you don’t roll back too far onto your head or neck. Also, maintain a C-curve as you roll and keep your neck and head off the mat.

Pause for a second, exhale and then return.

To bring yourself back to the upright position, remain in the C-curve and engage your abdominal muscles.

Repeat to roll back and then again return while exhaling and inhaling deeply.

Here’s a video for reference:

Few important beginners’ tips

While attempting the open leg rockers in Pilates, make sure to keep your legs shoulder-width apart; engage your back and chest throughout the move; curve your back, tuck your chin in, and inhale easily as you roll back to your shoulder blades.

On the exhale, roll up; widen your collarbones; open your chest, and keep your back tall and upright.

If you are a beginner, you can simply keep your knees bent, and as you roll back, extend your legs.

Always perform this exercise on a well-padded surface.

Benefits of open leg rockers in Pilates

The open leg rocker is basically a rolling exercise that helps strengthen your abdominal muscles, improves the spine and also keeps your posture intact.

You can also use this exercise to stretch your back and legs. This Pilates exercise works the deep muscles of the abdomen and enhances flexibility and coordination.

Common Mistakes

To perform this move correctly, make sure to avoid these mistakes.

1) Don't throw yourself

Rolling exercises should never be done by pushing yourself back from your head and shoulders. Instead, it is important to keep the C-curve till you balance yourself to come up. Always remember that the roll is controlled and initiated by your breath, engaging your abdominals and expanding your back.

2) Not practicing preparatory moves

You should never perform an open leg rocker till you can balance yourself while keeping your spine straight and legs completely extended.

3) Coming too forward

Once you roll back, do not bring your legs too far, as that can compromise your balance. Remember that your legs should never go farther than your shoulders.

Takeaway

If you have issues with your neck, hamstring or back, you may use this move as a simple open leg balance workout, but do not attempt the rolling.

You may also avoid the open leg rocker if you have a sensitive tailbone or problems related to hips. If you feel any pain while performing this Pilates move, stop immediately, and relax for some time.

